zumBrunnen, Inc., an independent building consulting firm, is presenting an educational session at the LeadingAge Florida Annual Convention & Exposition being held July 16-19, 2017 in ChampionsGate, FL. Representatives from zumBrunnen will also be available at booth #305 in the expo area to answer questions about facility condition assessments, capital replacement planning, construction monitoring and other building-related services.

What Executives Need to Know to Navigate Through New Energy Codes and Regulations:

Doug McMillan, P.E., President of zumBrunnen, is presenting an educational workshop titled "What Executives Need to Know to Navigate Through New Energy Codes and Regulations" on Monday, July 17 from 1:30 – 3:00 PM.

This session will explain the changing landscape of energy regulations as it relates to mandated reporting and conservation. Attendees will learn about energy-saving initiatives they can implement in their communities as part of their normal capital replacement program to lower operating costs and improve energy efficiency. The session will focus on new code requirements along with design and construction practices for the construction of new energy-efficient buildings. Attendees will learn about the new regulations that are becoming requirements and new laws relating to energy reporting and benchmarking. The session will also identify energy-saving initiatives that can be implemented as part of a community’s overall capital replacement planning and budgeting process.

About Doug McMillan, P.E.:

Doug McMillan, P.E., is President of zumBrunnen, Inc. He began his engineering career in 1980, and he joined zumBrunnen, Inc. in 1998. McMillan received his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, GA. He is a former Resident Engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and he is a member of the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) and the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE). McMillan is a licensed professional Civil Engineer in the state of California.

“For over 25 years, our firm has partnered with hundreds of senior living providers assisting them in evaluating buildings, creating accurate budgets and successfully managing their facilities,” says Doug McMillan, PE, President of zumBrunnen, Inc. “Our senior living clients trust our team to help them with facility assessments, capital replacement planning, construction monitoring and other specialized services. We enjoy helping our senior living clients maximize the value of their facilities, and we are proud to be an active member of LeadingAge.”

About LeadingAge:

LeadingAge is an association of over 6,000 not-for-profit organizations dedicated to expanding the world of possibilities for aging. LeadingAge strives to advance policies, promote practices and conduct research that supports, enables and empowers people to live fully as they age. LeadingAge’s members offer a continuum of aging services including: adult day services, home health, community services, senior housing, assisted living residences, continuing care retirement communities and nursing homes. For more information, please visit http://www.LeadingAge.org.

About zumBrunnen, Inc.:

zumBrunnen, Inc. was founded in 1989. With offices in Atlanta, GA, Charlotte, NC and Ft. Lauderdale, FL, the firm specializes in construction consulting, property condition assessments, facility condition assessments, long-range capital replacement budgets, reserve studies and other building-related services for a diverse list of national and select international clients. The firm is also recognized for their proprietary FacilityForecast® Software System, a unique facilities condition assessment and budgeting tool designed to forecast and manage “life term” capital replacement expenses and to provide custom reserve funding plans designed to their client's business model.

The firm has completed notable projects in a variety of market sectors including senior living, educational, multi-family, student housing, healthcare, institutional, mixed use, retail, office, warehouse, industrial, hospitality and public assembly. The firm is involved with numerous associations including LeadingAge (at a national level), LeadingAge North Carolina, LeadingAge Florida, LeadingAge Georgia and the American Seniors Housing Association (ASHA). For more information, please visit http://www.zumbrunnen.com.