Coveros Launches Selenified - An Open Source Agile Testing Framework

Agility. Security. Delivered. Selenified solves many of the challenges with using Selenium

Coveros, the market leader in the agile delivery of secure, reliable software, announced today availability of Selenified, an open source agile testing framework built to simplify Selenium testing.

Selenified provides mechanisms for testing software at multiple application tiers and easily integrates automated testing into Agile and DevOps build environments. It provides traceable reporting for both web and API testing, wraps and extends Selenium calls, appropriately handles testing errors, and supports testing over multiple browsers locally, or in the cloud in parallel.

“Selenified solves many challenges with using Selenium and provides a comprehensive framework for automated testing of multi-tier applications,” says Max Saperstone, Coveros Agile Testing Solution Lead. “It has already been used successfully to support major testing efforts on insurance, homeland security, and defense markets.”

Key characteristics of Selenified include:



provides Java based framework for testing at web and API level

provides detailed traceable reporting with screenshots

wraps Selenium calls to more appropriately handle missing or slow to load page elements

supports running multiple tests over different browsers in parallel

allows running tests through a proxy server

supported on major build tools

“Our goal at Coveros is to help organizations build secure, reliable applications using Agile and DevOps practices,” says Jeffery Payne, Founder & CEO of Coveros. “Making tools like Selenified available to the community is part of our mission to help organizations build better software faster.”

Selenified is available for immediate download and use at: https://www.coveros.com/products/selenified/