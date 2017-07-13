OilComm and FleetComm 2017 Conference Programs Announced

"The energy, transportation and shipping industries are incorporating new cutting-edge communications technologies at a rapid and exciting pace to become faster and more efficient,” said Jeff Hill, Conference Chairman.

More than 800 information technology, network management, engineering and operations professionals will converge in Houston, TX on October 4 – 5 to explore the capability and efficiencies that can be recognized in an increasingly connected world.

OilComm, the premier conference and exposition for communications professionals in the oil and gas community, will be joined by the inaugural FleetComm Conference, designed to address connectivity capabilities of mobile transportation markets for commercial maritime, leisure maritime and cargo fleet audiences.

Both conference agendas, built by an Advisory Board, were recently announced.

OilComm sessions include:



Oil & Gas Decision-Makers Go Digital: Commercial Analytics Tools for Business Growth

How Big Data and Automation Impacts Efficiency and Economics for Energy Industries

How NOT to Store and Secure Sensitive Data in the Age of IoT: Oil & Gas Pros Identify the Most Common Network Security Mistakes

FleetComm sessions include:



Mobile Connectivity Demands for Land-Based Cargo and Passenger Transportation: From Trains to Highway Lanes

Maintenance, Security and Data Collection Drones for Maritime Fleets

How Next-Gen Weather, Sensing and Navigation Services Save Billions for Mobile Industries

“The energy, transportation and shipping industries are incorporating new cutting-edge communications technologies at a rapid and exciting pace to become faster and more efficient,” said Jeff Hill, Conference Chairman. “We built the OilComm and FleetComm conference programs to capture that excitement and educate industry professionals about Big Data, Internet-of-Things, Automation, Cloud Networking and dozens of other tools and applications that will drive their businesses now and in the future. We look forward to hosting Houston’s largest gathering of forward-thinking communications vendors and end-users for a productive and fun week this October at the OilComm and FleetComm events.”

OilComm and FleetComm will feature numerous networking events, such as a Clay Tournament, Brews & Qs, and Texas Tailgate and Oktoberfest receptions, ensuring plenty of chances to engage with fellow attendees. The OilComm Expo and all networking events will be open to FleetComm attendees.

To see the full conference program, networking activities and more, visit http://www.OilComm.com or http://www.FleetCommEvent.com.

OilComm and FleetComm will be held October 4-5, 2017 at the Houston Marriott Westchase located at 2900 Briarpark Dr in Houston, TX. To register for press credentials, please contact Isabel Burnham, Marketing Coordinator at iburnham(at)accessintel(dot)com.

About OilComm Conference & Exposition

OilComm has driven the future of communications for the oil and gas industry for 17 years by providing a venue for communications professionals to discuss the challenges they face and help bring their existing networks to a more efficient and effective state in this increasingly connected world. For more information, please visit http://www.oilcomm.com.

About FleetComm

The inaugural FleetComm Conference is a two-day program bringing together field experts and seasoned veterans working in information technology/networking, engineering, operations, commercial & leisure maritime, commercial trucking, shipping, logistics, and more to delve into the evolving world of communications, with the goal of understanding how connectivity enables analytics, automation, big data, and enhanced customer/crew experience. For more information, please visit http://www.fleetcommconference.com.

###