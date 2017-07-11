In Defense of Christians (IDC) Launches Religious Advisory Board

In Defense of Christians (IDC) has announced the formation of a new Religious Advisory Board. The Honorary Chairs will be Cardinal Donald Wuerl, Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington, and Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York.



IDC’s Religious Advisory Board is a cross-cultural, ecumenical body with Christian leaders from the Middle Eastern diaspora, including Catholic, Orthodox and Evangelical representatives.

The Religious Advisory Board brings together a wide range of religious leaders to educate the American public and policy makers on the importance of protecting Christians and other religious minorities in the Middle East.

IDC’s Religious Advisory Board also includes:

His Grace Mar Awa Royel, Bishop of the Assyrian Church of the East Diocese of California;

His Eminence Archbishop Oshagan Choloyan, Prelate of the Eastern Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America;

His Eminence Metropolitan Joseph, Archbishop of the Antiochian Orthodox Archdiocese of New York;

His Eminence Mor Dionysius John Kawak, Archbishop and Patriarchal Vicar of the Syriac Orthodox Archdiocese of the Eastern United States;

His Excellency Elias Zaidan, Bishop of the Maronite Catholic Eparchy of Our Lady of Lebanon of Los Angeles;

His Excellency Francis Y. Kalabat, Bishop of the Chaldean Catholic Eparchy of Saint Thomas the Apostle of Detroit;

His Excellency Gregory Mansour, Bishop of the Maronite Catholic Eparchy of Saint Maron of Brooklyn;

Johnnie Moore, Founder and CEO of Kairos Company;

Most Rev. Nicholas James Samra, Bishop of the Melkite Catholic Eparchy of Newton;

Mother Olga of the Sacred Heart, Founder and Mother Servant of Daughters of Mary of Nazareth;

Rev. Berdj Djambazian, Minister to the Union of the Armenian Evangelical Union of North America