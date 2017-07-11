Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla

IMI Worldwide Properties, a leading luxury resort marketing and sales firm – and exclusive worldwide marketer and seller for Four Seasons Private Residences Anguilla – announces they have partnered with Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, an arm of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, the number one brokerage firm in New York City and fourth largest residential real estate company nationwide.

“Partnering with Douglas Elliman will further elevate the reach into key markets for Four Seasons Private Residences Anguilla,” says Founding Partner and CEO Mike Collins. “I feel when you combine both companies’ network and reputation, you have the highest level of talent and expertise representing one of the world’s top resort and residences.”

Since Starwood Capital Group announced that Four Seasons would manage the former Viceroy Anguilla property last year, IMI has experienced an unprecedented level of interest and has sold more than 20 properties. Now, partnering with Douglas Elliman and accessing their vast network of more than 6,500 agents in over 90 offices throughout New York, South Florida, California, Connecticut and Colorado, the market reach is enhanced. Douglas Elliman also has a strategic global alliance with London-based Knight Frank Residential, which extends the company’s powerful network to 498 offices in 59 countries for Four Seasons Anguilla Private Residences.

“Douglas Elliman is a powerhouse with a strong national and international network to reach the type of buyer and clientele that the Four Seasons Resort and Residences, Anguilla seeks for these residences,” said Howard M. Lorber, chairman, Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC. “The Douglas Elliman Development Marketing portfolio’s high success rate will be similar with the sales of these residences.”



Leading the sales efforts, the Richard Steinberg Team, one of Douglas Elliman’s top producing teams with a broad reach in all of our key markets, including New York, Palm Beach, Aspen and Los Angeles.

Located along the northwestern shore of the 35-square-mile island of Anguilla, Four Seasons Private Residences Anguilla boasts 3,200 feet of pristine beachfront and sweeping views of the breaking surf. Meticulously crafted by celebrity designer Kelly Wearstler, the residences offer a variety of options ranging from Deluxe Studios to five-bedroom Beachfront Villas, all with unobstructed views of the ocean or direct access to the beach and water. Owners also enjoy access to all of the world-class amenities and superior service owners and guests have come to expect from the Four Seasons brand.

About IMI:

IMI has been a sales and marketing leader in the luxury real estate industry for more than 25 years. Working closely with premier real estate developers and through key strategic alliances, they have helped create some of the most iconic luxury real estate communities around the world. Through their integrated sales and marketing programs, IMI capitalizes on emerging real estate trends to introduce affluent buyers to outstanding ownership opportunities, often in the very early stages of development.

About Douglas Elliman Development Marketing

Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, a branch of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, offers unmatched sales, leasing and marketing expertise for properties throughout New York City, Long Island, Westchester, the Hamptons, Los Angeles, South Florida as well as throughout the United States and internationally. The firm ranks amongst New York City’s most prominent sales and marketing firms. Drawing upon decades of experience and market-specific knowledge, the Elliman team offers a multidisciplinary approach that encompasses every aspect of real estate including comprehensive in-house research, product development, marketing and sales, operations, property management, and mortgage financing. Through a strategic global alliance with Knight Frank Residential, the world’s largest privately owned property consultancy, the company markets properties to global audiences in 59 countries across six continents. For more information on Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, please visit, https://www.elliman.com/new-developments/marketing.

About Starwood Capital Group:

Starwood Capital Group is a private investment firm with a core focus on global real estate. Headquartered in Greenwich, CT, the Firm and its affiliates maintain 10 offices in four countries around the world, and currently has more than 2,100 employees. Starwood Capital Group has raised more than $33 billion of equity capital since its inception in 1991, and currently manages $53 billion in assets. The Firm has invested in virtually every category of real estate on a global basis, opportunistically shifting asset classes, geographies and positions in the capital stack as it perceives risk-reward dynamics to be evolving. Over the past 25 years, Starwood Capital Group and its affiliates have successfully executed an investment strategy that involves building enterprises around real estate portfolios in both the private and public markets. Additional information can be found at starwoodcapital.com.

About Four Seasons Private Residences Anguilla:

Four Seasons Private Residences Anguilla is a residential community of authentic Caribbean-inspired homes ranging from one-bedroom Deluxe Studios to five-bedroom Beachfront Villas, all with unobstructed views of the ocean or direct access to beach and water. Designed by Kelly Wearstler, the property has elevated seaside luxury, combining sleek, modern design and stunning natural surroundings with legendary Four Seasons service. Encircled by sugar-sand beaches and clear turquoise sea, the Four Seasons Residences are located along the northwestern shore offering 3,200 feet of pristine beachfront and sweeping views of the breaking surf.