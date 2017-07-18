Pfuner Design in Miami, FL

Based in Miami, leading luxury interior designer Renata Pfuner is well-known for her innovative bespoke designs for an elite international clientele. She is proud to announce that she has now launched an online boutique.

For the first time, customers have the opportunity to create their own room designs while ensuring that the items they select meet the designer’s impeccable standards of style and quality.

Those who wish to visit the online boutique may do so at https://shop.pfunerdesign.com/.

About Renata Pfuner

Born and raised in Europe, Renata Pfuner has earned international acclaim for her glamorous and sophisticated cosmopolitan style. Her work blends passion with minimalism and luxury with light. Pfuner came to the United States in 2001 and founded Pfuner Design in 2006, after graduating Magna Cum Laude from Miami International University. She holds a license in interior design, received a Design Excellence Award from the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) in 2013, and has earned a Certified Feng Shui Practitioner designation. With LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification, Pfuner is committed to sustainability and purposeful design. She is now training with the Holistic Design Institute of London in color therapy and holistic design, with the mission of helping people understand the power of space.

About Pfuner Design

Pfuner Design reflects its founder’s passion for highly individualized, artistic designs that push the boundaries between luxury and functionality. For private clients, restaurants, boutique hotels, and commercial developers, Pfuner Design strives to create a resonant sense of purpose and atmosphere. Each object within a space is meticulously crafted to reflect the client’s needs and wellbeing and surprise and delight with dramatic contrasts always in harmony with the whole composition.

Pfuner Design provides a comprehensive design journey from conceptualization through final execution, working closely with a team of skilled artisans and tradespeople on renovations and build-outs. Custom pieces are the norm rather than the exception, as the team uses its skills and experience to develop serene, comfortable, luxurious environments that are truly one of a kind. The studio has numerous celebrity clients and has been featured extensively in the press both in the United States and abroad.

Pfuner Design is located at 990 Biscayne Blvd, Office 503, Miami, FL 33132. Customers may reach the studio by calling (305) 571-8440. The studio’s hours are hours as 9AM - 5PM Monday through Friday and by appointment only on Saturday. To learn more about Pfuner Design, visit the website at http://www.pfunerdesign.com/.