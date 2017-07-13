KENT Systems Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Quality Management

KENT Systems, a Colorado-based designer and manufacturer of plastic components, is proud to announce that is has successfully upgraded to the ISO 9001:2015 Standard, the most up-to-date international standard for Quality Management Systems (QMS).

“KENT Systems previously held its ISO:9001 status since 2014,” said Erinn Mitchell, Operations Manager at KENT Systems, LLC. “Our transition to the updated ISO 9001:2015 was smooth despite numerous changes to the standard, which further illustrates KENT Systems’ commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.”

During the transition to the updated ISO:9001 Standard, KENT Systems seized the opportunity to add Research and Development to its ISO:9001 Certification.

The ISO:9001 Standard is based on a number of quality management principles including a strong customer focus, the motivation and implication of top management, the process approach and continual improvement. Using ISO 9001:2015 helps ensure that customers get consistent and good quality products and services.

KENT Systems is dedicated to designing, manufacturing and distributing quality Quick Couplings, Tube Fittings, Medical Luers, and Media Bags to provide a complete system for fluid transfer needs. Founded in 2001 and owned by Lyle and Linda Sampson, KENT Systems believes in helping customers get more from their fluid systems while keeping all production in the USA, manufacturing in its Class 7 Cleanroom right in the heart of Loveland, Colorado. With the advanced knowledge, passion and experience going into designing its products, KENT Systems promises an excellent product and outstanding customer service.

