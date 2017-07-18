First Social Media Search Engine Launches in the App Stores

Trendis the first Social Media Search Engine With Trendis, users don't have to stumble between platforms because now all of the latest trending content is available for them in one place in the form of a social magazine

Trendis, the first social media search engine app, has officially launched in the iTunes and Google Play app stores. Trendis is a ground-breaking content discovery platform that provides users access to the most trending content across multiple social networks based on their interest.

“Social media users spend a lot of time looking for entertaining content," said Swapnil Mengawade, CEO of Trendis. "Most of the time what they see is irrelevant, outdated or repetitive. Users only have access to content they follow and whatever their friends share, which is about 0.1% of all the content on social media."

Trendis provides a better way for users to experience social media. When users open the app they are prompted to pick categories that are of interest to them such as sports, celebrities, food and many others. They are also able to create custom categories. For example, if someone is a Beyonce fan, they can create a "Beyonce" category that shows all the current trending content about Beyonce. In fact, the user can create any custom category that matters to them, ranging from their favorite sports team and celebs to their hobbies. Users can also create and save content into folders that they can view at another time or keep to revisit. Additionally, users are able to directly share content without having to copy and paste the link into another platform.

"With Trendis, users don't have to stumble between platforms because now all of the latest trending content is available for them in one place in the form of a social magazine,” said Mengawade.

Trendis allows users to search curated content on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and is available for free download on iTunes and Google Play. For more information, visit http://www.trendis.com

About: Founded in 2015 by CEO Swapnil Mengawade, Trendis is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. In 2016, Trendis was selected into the Facebook Start Program. Trendis is the ultimate content discovery platform getting you the latest trending online content. Welcome to the "Google" of social media! This social media search engine that allows users to get the most out of their social media experience by substantially reducing the time to get to the right content.

Trendis offers the ability to cut through the clutter and get you fresh, buzz worthy, trending content of your interest beyond your feeds in real time. This is your personalized front-page of social media. Trendis is the ultimate content discovery platform getting you the latest trending online content that matters to you. Get the best of social media at the touch of your fingertips.