ProV Named 2017 IFS Enterprise Services Partner of the Year

ProV IFS Enterprise Services Partner of the Year This is truly a testament to the investment ProV has made in their IFS practice.

ProV International Inc. is proud to announce that they have been named as the IFS Enterprise Services Partner of the Year for 2017. The IFS Partner of the Year Awards is a global initiative designed to commend IFS partners on their continued commitment to excellence within the IFS partner ecosystem. It recognizes outstanding partner achievements across seven prestigious categories, including 3 self-nomination awards, 3 merit-based awards, and a Customer’s Choice award.

On July 10, 2017, ProV was officially named as the IFS Enterprise Services Partner of the Year, having managed to fend off competition from fellow IFS Partner of the Year Award finalists in the category.

“We are beyond excited to be selected as IFS Partner of the Year 2017 in the category Services Partner of the Year,” said Ajit Nair, CEO of ProV International. “This is truly a testament to the investment ProV has made in their IFS practice. We are committed to our partnership with IFS and have made significant strides this year to further strengthen our partnership. We are honored to represent IFS in this light and we look forward to representing IFS with the highest of standards.”

A registered IFS Services Partner, ProV successfully delivered Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Service Management (ESM), and Enterprise Operation Intelligence (EOI), among other technologies using IFS-specific methodologies for multiple customers. ProV has continually collaborated with the IFS ecosystem and worked to improve its delivery methodologies and procedures.

Earlier this year, ProV announced it's expansion and global footprint in both Germany and South America. The growth will enable ProV to execute on its strategy based on IFS Applications™ 9, and provide better support for its growing customer base in EMEA and South America.

ProV is humbled and honored to win this award, and motivated to continue collaborating with IFS in the future for developing and delivering best-in-class implementation and support services.

About ProV

ProV International Inc. is a global IT services organization committed to providing high-end technologies to make the day-to-day of running a business easier and more cost-efficient. ProV solutions cover a combination of onsite and offshore models supported by multiple engagement offerings. ProV is headquartered in Tampa, Florida with offices in Europe, India, the Philippines, and South America. ProV has deep expertise in ERP, Field Service Management (FSM), Business Intelligence (BI), Testing, and Infrastructure.