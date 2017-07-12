The SoNo Recording Group and The ILS Group Merge

The SRG-ILS Group “It is an exciting time for the combined companies. The merger allows for an ease of fulfillment for all titles under the new umbrella. I personally look forward to welcoming everyone into the newly formed SRG-ILS Group!” - Claude Villani

We are very excited to announce the formation of a new force within the music community: The SRG-ILS Group. The merger of these two innovative companies will allow for artists, producers, and independent labels to be able to reach the global marketplace more efficiently and effectively, and achieve maximum growth and income potential.

Established in 2012 by entrepreneur, musician, and producer Claude Villani, The SoNo Recording Group is an artist oriented recording label with a repertoire that includes iconic singer songwriter Gino Vannelli, R&B superstar Brian McKnight, award-winning vocal group Take 6, virtuoso Jam Band Twiddle, Hawaiian songstress Anuhea, and American Idol standout Joshua Ledet.

Founded in 2014 by veteran Canadian music executive Dominique Zgarka, The ILS Group is a growing label services and distribution company that is home to such diverse recording artists as Dada Life, Rachael Sage, The Hip Abduction, Randy Bachman, David Clayton-Thomas, Fred Eaglesmith, and Emily Kinney.

The relationship between the two companies began when SRG founder Claude Villani brought his label to ILS for distribution. Recognizing the unique opportunity ILS presented, Mr Villani invested to become one of the key partners in the company. As both companies grew it became obvious that merging the companies would both enhance the efficiency for SRG titles while expanding services to ILS artists and labels.

The newly formed company is headquartered in Norwalk, CT. The executive staff includes Claude Villani; Group CEO, Michael Cusanelli; Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Dominique Zgarka; Shareholder and Senior Advisor for Distribution Services, Charles Phillips; Key Shareholder and Strategic Advisor, Ross Vannelli; Director of Publishing; Jay Reason, Label Manager/Creative Services, and Dane Liska; Label Manager/Production.

“It is an exciting time for the combined companies. The merger allows for an ease of fulfillment for all titles under the new umbrella. I personally look forward to welcoming everyone into the newly formed SRG-ILS Group!” - Claude Villani

The SRG-ILS Group embraces new technologies and is at the forefront of business models that support artists and labels who want to fully participate in their careers, their recording, and their publishing. Through a range of services and a focus on publishing and preferred placements, SRG-ILS is redefining the relationship between music creators and the marketplace.

For further information please visit http://www.TheSRG-ILSGroup.com or contact Michael Cusanelli, mike(at)srgils(dot)com, (203) 895-3924.