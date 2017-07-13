As a company that is proud to serve our cities and counties with exceptional pre-and post-deployment services along with the design and installation of rugged hardware, this win validates that vision and our commitment to our customers.

Group Mobile, a rapidly expanding premier provider of innovative, full-service mobile technology solutions today announces they have been awarded the bid for large Texas county government agency. With this award, Group Mobile has now successfully secured the contract for the implementation of mobile data computers, hardware and in-car video systems for a large Texas county government agency. This contract is for approximately 140 vehicles installs and is scheduled to take place in July this year.

With years of experience, Group Mobile helps guide customers down the best suited and affordable technology path for their organizations. When it comes to installation of rugged hardware services, Group Mobile has been among the most known companies in the area. Along with this, they have also grown their business exemplary and are looking to capture more market share and procure even more large project based business.

Darin White, President of Group Mobile stated, “As a company that is proud to serve our cities and counties with exceptional pre-and post-deployment services along with the design and installation of rugged hardware, this win validates that vision and our commitment to our customers. We are excited to serve this large public safety agency and look forward to delivering a great customer experience for this government client.”

Group Mobile specializes in complete end-to-end system integration, asset management, customer support help desk, installation services, project service support and a wide array of professional services for both private enterprise and government customers.

To learn more and request a quote visit: https://groupmobile.com/services.

About Group Mobile

Group Mobile, a wholly owned subsidiary of Form Holdings, headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, serves customers world-wide. Group Mobile is a rapidly expanding and growing and innovative full end-to-end solution provider of rugged mobile hardware, lifecycle services, system integration, hardware service support, pre-and post-deployment, break-fix, warranty repair, customer support helpdesk and more — all constructed to solve pressing problems and ensure our customers are receiving exceptional value, return on investment and a trusted long-lasting partnership. Group Mobile has mastered the true challenges of mobility through understanding the key elements required for a successful mobile deployment — hardware, connectivity, data and customer back-end network infrastructures.

About FORM Holdings Corp.

FORM Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: FH) is a publicly held diversified holding company that specializes in identifying, investing in and developing companies with superior growth potential. FORM's current holdings include XpresSpa, Group Mobile, FLI Charge, Infomedia and intellectual property assets. XpresSpa is the world's largest airport spa company with 52 locations across 24 major airports. Group Mobile is a provider of rugged, mobile and field-use computing products, serving customers worldwide. FLI Charge designs, develops, licenses, manufactures and markets wireless conductive power and charging solutions. Infomedia is a leading provider of customer relationship management and monetization technologies to mobile carriers and device manufacturers. FORM Holdings' intellectual property division is engaged in the development and monetization of intellectual property. To learn more about Form Holdings Corp., visit: http://www.FormHoldings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Statements in this press release regarding the acquisition of Excalibur Integrated Systems; the potential of FORM's business after the acquisition; the ability to raise capital to fund operations and business plan; market acceptance of FORM products; the collective ability to protect intellectual property rights; competition from other providers and products; and any other statements about FORM's management team’s future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the inability to realize the potential value created by the acquisition for FORM's stockholders; FORM's inability to maintain the listing of its securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market; the potential lack of market acceptance of FORM's products; FORM's inability to monetize and recoup FORM's investment with respect to assets and other businesses that that were acquired or will be acquired in the future; general economic conditions and level of information technology and consumer electronics spending; unexpected trends in the mobile phone and telecom computing industries; the potential loss of one or more of FORM's significant Original Equipment Manufacturer ("OEM") suppliers; market acceptance, quality, pricing, availability and useful life of FORM's products and services, as well as the mix of FORM's products and services sold; potential competition from other providers and products; FORM's inability to license and monetize FORM's patents, including the outcome of litigation; FORM's inability to develop and introduce new products and/or develop new intellectual property; FORM's inability to protect FORM's intellectual property rights; new legislation, regulations or court rulings related to enforcing patents, that could harm FORM's business and operating results; FORM's inability to retain key members of its management team; and other risks and uncertainties and other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including FORM's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015 filed with the SEC on March 10, 2016. FORM expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

