Measles Virus Fights Mesothelioma MV-Edm treatment of mesothelioma reduced cell viability and also invoked apoptotic cell death.

New research on the Edmonston strain of the measles virus (MV-Edm) suggests that it has the ability to selectively seek out and kill mesothelioma cells while leaving healthy cells alone. Surviving Mesothelioma has more on the new study. Click here to read it now.

Doctors at the University of Minnesota and the Mayo clinic applied MV-Edm to four different strains of mesothelioma cells in the lab to test its potential as a mesothelioma treatment.

“MV-Edm treatment of mesothelioma reduced cell viability and also invoked apoptotic cell death,” reports lead study author, Blake A. Jacobson, PhD.

According to the report in Oncotarget, the reason for the selectivity of the MV-Edm strain is its attraction to the protein CD46 - a protein that is overexpressed by mesothelioma but not by healthy cells.

“These results are especially exciting because the ability to seek out and kill cancer cells means a lower risk of side effects and is the hallmark of a promising mesothelioma treatment,” says Alex Strauss, Managing Editor for Surviving Mesothelioma.

All of the details of the new measles vaccine study, including information about an active clinical trial of the measles-based vaccine, can be found in Mayo Researchers Fight Mesothelioma with Measles Virus, now available on the Surviving Mesothelioma website.

Jacobson, BA, et al, Cap-dependent translational control of oncolytic measles virus infection in malignant mesothelioma”, June 27, 2017, Oncotarget, Epub ahead of print, http://www.impactjournals.com/oncotarget/index.php?journal=oncotarget&page=article&op=view&path=18656&pubmed-linkout=1

