Investment in Education “Having the opportunity to contribute to a student’s education is an important way to support the future of our young people, as well as furthering awareness for natural health and wellness,” said Program Director, Dr. Joe Parent.

The Health Organization (hrt.org), in collaboration with Dr. Joe Parent, has announced the creation of a newly formed scholarship award program. The scholarship will be offered to a student with an interest in general health, health science, natural health, nutrition, or disease prevention, and who plans to attend a college or university in fall 2018-19.

“Having the opportunity to contribute to a student’s education is an important way to support the future of our young people, as well as furthering awareness for natural health and wellness,” said Program Director, Dr. Joe Parent. “More and more, companies and organizations are recognizing the impact of creating a healthy work environment for employees,” he adds.

The National Institutes of Health warn that more than two-thirds of adult Americans are overweight or obese—clearly a national crisis. And obesity remains a critical issue for loss of productivity in the workplace, according to a study funded by the National Cancer Institute. The study indicates that absenteeism due to obesity-related illnesses not only reduces company productivity, but may also impact society in higher overall production costs and a less competitive work force.

Women who are obese, for example, with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 40 or higher, miss nearly one full week more of work than women of normal weight, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A study on obesity-attributable absenteeism among American workers by Yale University PhD, Tatiana Andreyeva, published in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine found a strong correlation between weight and employment productivity using standard definitions for obesity, based on BMI. In general, productivity losses due to family health problems cost U.S. companies about $1,685 per year, per employee, or $225.8 billion. More on the study here: https://www.hrt.org/lost-productivity-obesity-related-absenteeism-costs-highest-10-u-s-states-says-study/

Health Education Scholarship Selection Process

Scholarship candidates will be asked to submit an essay advocating healthy living through positive lifestyle choices such as exercise, nutrition, stress management, or natural supplements. For more information on the scholarship award program, please visit: https://www.hrt.org/scholarship

The Health Organization chose Dr. Parent, Best-selling author of THE BEST DIET BOOK EVER: The Zen of Losing Weight, to administer the program and judge the entrants’ essays: “Dr. Joseph Parent is a highly regarded expert in performance psychology, noted for his work with athletes, actors, artists, and executives. We are very impressed by his new book, as well as his lifelong commitment to improving mindfulness, health, and wellness. We look forward to his leadership of this project.”

***

In an information society where news is everywhere, The Health Organization prides itself on providing the most accurate, up-to-date, science-supported health and nutrition facts available, in the form of reports, articles, and blog segments, the company combines government studies, top-rated university research, and current U.S. and world news findings on heart health, hormone treatment and aging, nutrition, pharmaceutical interventions, and natural support through herbal supplementation. The company further supports healthful living by offering free confidential consultation for health concerns, links to testing for most common blood, saliva, and urine screenings, connection with local board-certified physician partners, high quality natural herbal solutions, vitamins, minerals, and other nutritional supplements, as well as site support through symptom checkers, quizzes, and online chat functions. For further questions and information please visit:

***

Dr. Joe Parent is a renowned and sought-after keynote speaker, media commentator, and executive consultant and coach, teaching pathways to success through mindfulness and peak performance principles. His books have sold a million copies in print, audio, and digital formats world-wide in ten different languages.

THE BEST DIET BOOK EVER: The Zen of Losing Weight presents an approach to weight loss based on empowerment and positive choice, instead of the deprivation and imprisonment common to most diet programs. It is unique among diet books in that it has no menus or recipes, no rules and restrictions—just simple but powerful tools for changing one’s relationship to food and eating. It’s available now in print, digital, and audio formats: amzn.to/1MWfDxa

To schedule Dr. Joe Parent for television, radio, print, or on-line interviews, please contact:

Ken Zeiger

Precise Communications

Ojai, CA 93023

info@precisecom.org

805.746.2048