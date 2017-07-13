Winter is here in the opioid world, and the battle for balance is real. This course will help pain practitioners preserve their discretion to use opioids when indicated and educate patients on the pros and cons of long-term opioid therapy...

PAINWeek®—the largest US pain conference for frontline practitioners—is celebrating its 11th annual meeting. Back by popular demand, “Winning the Game of Groans: Strategies and Tactics for Preserving the Pain Practitioner’s Decision to Prescribe Controlled Medications” will be presented on Wednesday, September 6. This hugely successful hands-on workshop will instruct pain practitioners on key self-audit strategies and tactics. Presenter Jennifer Bolen, JD, commented, “Winter is here in the opioid world, and the battle for balance is real. This course will help pain practitioners preserve their discretion to use opioids when indicated and educate patients on the pros and cons of long-term opioid therapy with a focus on the role of naloxone and minimizing the potential for overdose events.” Douglas Gourlay, MD, MSc, FRCPC, FASAM, will copresent.

Ms. Bolen, founder of the Legal Side of Pain in Knoxville, Tennessee, continued, “Attendees will also learn to develop their own strategies for responding to overdose events, including the value of early consultations and referrals when patients exceed their scope of practice or simply require more clinical support. Pain management requires a committed relationship between the practitioner and the patient. But above all the practitioner must never forget he/she is in a position of trust. Preserve trust. Preserve your license. Survive the winter.”

A new workshop will be presented on Tuesday, September 5. The fast-paced “A Comedy of Errors: Methadone, Marijuana, and Buprenorphine” will equip practitioners with immediately implementable practical tips regarding when and how to use the 3 most contentious, poorly understood analgesics available today. All discussions will be aimed at enhancing clinical, economic, and humanistic outcomes on the individual patient and health system level. Dr. Gourlay will copresent with Mary Lynn McPherson, PharmD, BCPS, CPE, Professor and Executive Director of Advanced Post-Graduate Education in Palliative Care at the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy in Baltimore.

The interactive workshop “Managing Pain Between a Rock and a Hard Place: Getting the Tough Jobs Done Serious Illness,” also presented on Tuesday, September 5, will give participants practical strategies to treat difficult pain syndromes in advanced illness, including painful wound care. Dr. McPherson will present.

Convening at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas September 5-9, PAINWeek 2017 expects to welcome over 2300 physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and other healthcare professionals for a comprehensive program of course offerings, satellite events, and exhibits. Additionally, over 100 exhibitors will be participating at the Exhibit Hall, commencing with the traditional Welcome Reception on Wednesday evening.

Peruse the Schedule at a Glance, available at painweek.org/schedule, for a comprehensive overview of tracks and courses. As at prior PAINWeek conferences, the 2017 curriculum will feature a wealth of course concentrations, including behavioral pain management, health coaching, interventional pain management, master classes, medical/legal, neurology, palliative care, pharmacotherapy, physical therapy, as well as special interest sessions such as The Regulatory Agency Will See You Now; Within You, Without You: Virtual Reality for Pain Management; and The Story of O—A Molecule in Chains?

The PAINWeek curriculum now encompasses over 120 CE/CME course hours, enabling attendees to earn up to 35.5 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits.

A registration discount is available until the end of this month. For more information or to register, visit http://www.painweek.org.

