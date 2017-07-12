DK Eyewitness Travel today released a list of the 15 Best U.S. Cities to Visit When the Temperature Soars. Chosen by DK’s in-house travel experts, these cities range from desert towns with world-renowned golf courses to cities with rich musical heritage that come alive with outdoor concerts and weekly rooftop parties. For those who like it hot, as they say, these cities and towns are a must-go when the mercury rises and summer really begins to sizzle.

In culling the Best U.S. Cities to Visit When the Temperature Soars, DK’s experts selected cities especially good to visit in summer thanks to fewer crowds, bargain-rate hotels and spas, fantastic music festivals, even air-conditioned ballparks so you can comfortably keep up with the hometown team. The cities that made the final cut meet the interests of those seeking all types of summer fun, including stargazers (Tucson), foodies (New Orleans), music lovers (Memphis) and festival seekers (Atlanta).

“Not everyone wants to make a beeline for the mountains or the shore in summer, only to fight the crowds and rub elbows with every other trail hiker and sun-seeker,” said Georgina Dee, publishing director, DK Travel. “Instead, go where no one else thinks to go, cities that turn up the heat during the summer. Our list includes a broad mix of cities and towns offering incredible experiences, as well as serious discounts and celebrations, that are only available during the hot summer months.”

DK Eyewitness Travel, an award-winning travel guide book publisher, has more than 200 travel titles under the Eyewitness Travel and Top 10 brands. Many popular U.S. destinations are covered in travel guides like DK Eyewitness Travel Guide: USA, which has been updated and was re-released this spring.

The 15 Best U.S. Cities to Visit When the Temperature Soars

1. New Orleans, Louisiana

2. Tucson, Arizona

3. Memphis, Tennessee

4. Albuquerque, New Mexico

5. Houston, Texas

6. Atlanta, Georgia

7. Birmingham, Alabama

8. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

9. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

10. Tampa, Florida

11. Savannah, Georgia

12. San Antonio, Texas

13. Louisville, Kentucky

14. Phoenix, Arizona

15. Las Vegas, Nevada

The full list of cities and why each was chosen as one of the best when summer temperatures soar, visit: https://www.traveldk.com/article/some-like-it-hot-15-us-cities-to-visit-when-temperature-soars/.

About DK

DK is the bestselling and award-winning publisher known for informing, entertaining, and educating global audiences through beautifully designed content. DK also publishes the Eyewitness series for children and Eyewitness Travel Guides. Prima Games, Alpha Books, and Rough Guides are also available from DK, a division of Penguin Random House. http://www.dk.com

# # #