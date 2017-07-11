A+ Technology & Security Solutions, Inc., a pioneer in video security and technology integration specializing in the convergence of physical and IP video security, today announced that the company will be hosting a series of educational security preparedness seminars free of charge to help prevent potential workplace security threats. With the growing number of active shooter incidents in facilities throughout the nation; it’s imperative to learn about the latest security technology and address any weaknesses in emergency procedures prior to an event taking place.

A+ Technology & Security Solutions is proud to have partnered with long time security veteran, Joseph Pangaro, a retired Police Lieutenant from Monmouth County, NJ to deliver this powerful series of seminars. Mr. Pangaro’s duties as a Police Lieutenant included total oversight of the patrol bureau as co-commander of his division. He currently teaches at the Monmouth and Ocean County Police Academies. and pens a weekly newspaper column called “Behind the Badge” and has been published in NJCOPS, NJ Blue and the FBI Worldwide Law Enforcement Bulletin. “A+ Technology & Security Solutions is dedicated to helping local schools, businesses and security professionals prepare for emergency situations and will be offering these security seminars for free to help bring the future of security technology to the forefront and educate local school administrators,” states David Antar, President at A+ Technology & Security Solutions. “We were extremely happy to receive such positive feedback on our security technology showcase that took place on June 14th at our corporate headquarters and look forward to continuing our education line-up with some of the top security professionals in the industry.”

This seminar series is perfect for professionals responsible for their organization’s security who are looking for actionable guidance on ways to proactively identify and address potential workplace security threats. Topics that will be addressed include an overview of the future of security technology, how to conduct threat vulnerability risk assessments, how to address weaknesses in emergency procedures, and how to develop a threat matrix to profile and identify potentially dangerous employees or students. In addition, attendees will learn how A+ Technology & Security Solutions created an action plan to tie Long Island school districts directly with police departments in the event of an emergency.

For further information on upcoming security preparedness seminars being held at the A+ Technology & Security Solutions headquarters at 1490 North Clinton Avenue, Bay Shore, NY 11706, call 631-675-2255, or send an email to info(at)aplustechnology(dot)com. A+ Technology & Security Solutions continues to be a thought leader on school and public safety and security and continues to raise the bar on this subject matter.

About A+ Technology & Security Solutions, Inc:

A+ Technology & Security Solutions, Inc. and its affiliated companies, is a systems integrator specializing in the convergence of physical security, A/V, LED and IT infrastructure solutions, headquartered in Bay Shore, NY. Since 1988, A+ Technology & Security Solutions has been providing integrated solutions to schools, law enforcement, local, state and federal governmental agencies, healthcare and commercial organizations. Working closely with local, regional and national clients, including the New York Police Department, Suffolk County Police Department, Department of Homeland Security, City of Bridgeport, CT, City of Fort Myers, FL, numerous fire departments, and over 100 public and private schools in the greater New York area, A+ Technology & Security Solutions is widely recognized as a trusted expert in school and public safety and security, providing efficient and innovative solutions with a proven and vetted track record of success.

