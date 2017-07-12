entering 14 jurisdictions in North America over the next year

Aruze Gaming America, Inc. (“Aruze”) announces that it has appointed Justin Acremont as Assistant General Manager. As Assistant General Manager, effective July 3rd, 2017, Justin will assist Eric H. Persson, General Manager of Aruze Gaming America, with Sales, Marketing, Human Resources, Production and Service functions.

“With Aruze’s ambitious plan of entering 14 jurisdictions in North America over the next year, we are confident that Justin’s expertise will help us double our sales over the next 24 months,” said Eric.

Justin’s career in the gaming industry dates to 1996 with holding multiple positions at International Game Technology (“IGT”). Justin’s most recent position was Director of Strategic Accounts at IGT. In this position, Justin was the General Manager for IGT’s business sector with five corporations - MGM Resorts International, Red Rock Resorts, Las Vegas Sands, Genting, and Jack Entertainment. He was responsible for all IGT’s lines of business globally (Games, Systems, Mobile, and Interactive). Prior to taking on the role of Director of Strategic Accounts, Justin held multiple positions within IGT such as Account Manager, Sales Manager, Regional Sales Manager and Regional Director of Sales. In Justin’s various positions within IGT, he has experience in Class II, Class III, VLT, international and cruise ship gaming.

Justin has a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing from the University of Holy Cross and a Master in Business Administration from California State University San Marcos.

About Aruze Gaming America, Inc.

Aruze Gaming America, based in Las Vegas, designs, develops and manufactures slot machines and gaming devices for the global casino market. With affiliates in Hong Kong, Australia, South Africa, Macau, Philippines, and Japan, Aruze produces innovative gaming products, including high-resolution video and stepper slot machines, communal gaming products, and multi-terminal devices.

