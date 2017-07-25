Maren Mayer Gross R&D Scientist at Dharmacon, part of GE Healthcare

In this webinar, which LabRoots will host August 22, attendees will garner a better understanding of the considerations needed for designing ideal guide RNAs and DNA oligo or plasmid repair templates for HDR-mediated CRISPR-Cas9 applications.

The use of CRISPR-Cas9 to create targeted double-strand breaks in genomic DNA has greatly simplified strategies for precise gene editing using the homology-directed repair (HDR) mechanism. This approach enables knock-in of fluorescent reporters, SNP repair, exact deletions, and many other genomic alterations. However, designing target-specific guide RNAs and DNA donor templates for achieving robust cleavage and repair has many challenges. In addition, the efficiency of HDR-mediated repair is often low.

In this workshop, participants will receive a demonstration of the use of free, intuitive, online tools to design and order the necessary guide RNA and repair template reagents for HDR-mediated gene editing applications. Additionally, attendees will learn how to optimize experimental conditions to achieve robust gene editing, along with several examples of successful HDR-mediated CRISPR Cas9 experiments.

The speaker for this event will be Maren Mayer Gross, an R&D scientist at Dharmacon, a division of GE Healthcare.

Gross received her degree in biochemistry and molecular biology from the College of Wooster. She has served as an R&D scientist since joining Dharmacon in 2005. Her work has contributed to numerous research projects and new product development across RNA interference and CRISPR-Cas9 genome engineering.

LabRoots will host the event August 22, 2017, beginning at 9:00 a.m. PDT, 12:00 p.m. EDT. To read more about this event, discover the continuing education credits offered, or to register for free, click here.

