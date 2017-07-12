Shark Tank Effect Still Strong For HotelsByDay

Traffic to our site grew 1300% in the few days after we originally aired. Sales grew almost immediately as well, to a boost of 43%

HotelsByDay, a popular hotel booking site that allows guests to customize their stays and enhance their experiences through day stays around the country, made its second appearance on ABC’s popular show Shark TankTM on July 7. The first airing was in February. While the site’s CEO Yannis Moati didn’t get a deal from the sharks, he did see strong boost in site visitation post-episode and is already seeing the “Shark Tank effect” in motion for the second airing.

With HotelsByDay, travelers can book morning, midday, or afternoon hotel stays, generally between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00p.m., at discounted day-rates. HotelsByDay has hotels in most major U.S. cities including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, Boston, Washington DC, Phoenix, Houston, as well as Toronto and London. It’s ideal for business travelers who want a place to relax, refresh, recharge and work after an early arrival for a business meeting or event and for leisure travelers in seek of a daycation.

The sharks didn’t see a fit for their portfolios. But, like many other products that didn’t find a suitor on the show, the visibility from being on Shark Tank generated many business and customer leads.

Moati says, “We saw traffic to our site grow 1300% in the few days after we originally aired. Sales grew almost immediately as well, to a boost of 43% in the following weeks, then subsided a bit. After our second airing last Friday, traffic ticked up 600% and is continuing to grow. Booking sales are in record territory and far better than originally estimated for a show re-run. It’s really quite amazing the effect the show has on consumer awareness of our site.”

Moati felt that while the show didn’t go the way he hoped, he would return if asked again and would recommend the experience to other entrepreneurs. “The credibility of being on the show alone, is worth it. We could never pay for the amount of visibility we received.”

HotelsByDay continues to grow and has signed up 280 new hotels since the February airing. The product also benefits hotels. By providing hoteliers with technology and easy protocols to set-up different time bands for check-in/check-out and hotel stays, hotels can now seamlessly monetize idle day-inventory, increase revenues, better manage their check-in flows, and increase brand exposure to travelers, particularly Millennials, who seek customized experiences.

“The hotels we have onboard are seeing significant additional income by offering non-traditional hotel stays, even those that only offer a few rooms of flexible inventory,” said Moati. “As more sites are coming online offering customized hotel stays, the industry will continue to adapt and offer greater convenience to travelers. It is a big win for both consumers and hotels.”

For more information, visit http://www.hotelsbyday.com.

HotelsByDay is a startup based in New York City and made up of a team of hospitality industry veterans, technology experts and entrepreneurs who decided that there should be a better way for hotels to leverage their unused inventory during the day and for guests to be granted flexibility of check-in and check-out of a hotel room outside the conventional hours. Their goal is to provide travelers a more dynamic option when they shop for hotel rooms and to create the best platforms for hotels to provide this flexibility to the consumer. This spurred the creation of this unique platform.