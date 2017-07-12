Revere, the health startup delivering fitness nutrition derived only from natural, whole foods, launches today. The company is announcing its line of ready-to-mix pre and post workout powder formulas that help users maximize the results they get from their exercise routines. Customers can sign up now on Revere’s website through its simple onboarding experience and receive personally tailored monthly kits of Revere’s proprietary, plant-based products. Each packet is pre-portioned and uniquely formulated for each individual’s different workouts and nutrition needs.

Revere is built on the mission of demystifying the connection between fitness and nutrition, and helping the growing class of fitness consumers maximize the time, effort and cost that they’re investing into daily exercise. Taking on the traditionally opaque performance nutrition category and eliminating the confusion around how nutrition correlates to achieving one’s exercise goals, Revere provides simplicity, transparency and efficacy through their expertly developed, natural, plant-based formulas.

“It’s been well documented for decades that nutrition is the most important part of an exercise routine and really health overall. Our goal is to make it easier, simpler and more convenient for people to take advantage of this insight,” said Revere CEO and co-founder, Matthew Scott. “My co-founders and I were blown away by how unclear and complicated the nutrition industry is-- particularly for a regular person just looking for simple and effective ways to support their workouts. Our goal in building Revere is to combine the knowledgeable insight of a nutritionist and the expertise of a personal trainer with the convenience of a direct-to-consumer subscription.”

The Product

Revere’s product formulations were developed by its board of nutritional science PhD's and Product Development Advisor Mike Barwis, who built a 25+ year career as one of the most respected fitness trainers for elite professional athletes, including the New York Mets. The lineup of breakthrough pre and post workout formulas balance purposeful performance with safe, natural, considered ingredients. Each ingredient offers a specific benefit, such as pea and rice protein to support muscle rebuilding and strength, sweet potatoes to fuel your brain and muscles, and tart cherry to defend against muscle damage and minimize soreness.

The Service

Revere’s simple and intuitive online experience helps consumers easily understand and create a product regimen designed around their personalized goals and routine. Users create individual profiles that capture biometric data (age, gender, weight, build) and exercise routine information (type, frequency, intensity) to curate a plan of monthly products. The pre-portioned drink mixes are delivered once a month and consumers’ profiles and plans are easily modified according to the natural ebbs and flows of exercise habits.

Today, Revere also announces a $2M seed round led by Lerer Hippeau Ventures with participation from SterlingVC and Brand Foundry Ventures. The funding will be used for continuous product research and development, as well as for growing the team.

“The Revere team is chasing down a huge opportunity in a completely broken and massive market, and we’re really excited about what they’re building,” said Ben Lerer, Managing Partner at Lerer Hippeau Ventures. "Revere is built for the modern day millennial consumer whose lives are structured around exercise and wellness, catering to the next generation in a way the old guard of retail brands really can't. We believe Revere has the potential to become a culturally iconic brand for this new consumer.”

For more information and to start receiving your Revere routine, visit http://www.Revere.co.

###

About Revere

Revere is the first direct-to-consumer health startup that makes expertly formulated, personally tailored nutritional solutions that harness real ingredients to fuel performance and lifelong wellness. Recognizing that fitness is only half the battle, Revere is reinventing nutrition for the modern fitness consumer and sends pre and post workout formulas straight to user’s doorsteps, helping them retain benefits from the hard work that went into that yoga class, hike, weight training or cycle session. Check out more at Revere.co.