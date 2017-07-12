Calling All Actors! Grand Theatre at SLCC hosts Perdida Auditions

The Grand Theatre will be holding auditions for Perdida, the musical, on July 15. Auditions will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be held at the Salt Lake Community College South City Campus Facilities & Arts Annex building, located at 1610 South 250 East, in the south east corner of the South City Campus parking lot. For those who are called back, callback auditions will be held on July 17, 6-10 p.m.

Larry West and Emilio Casillas will be co-directing this production, which will run Oct. 12-28. Rehearsals will begin on Sept. 2 and will be held (apart from tech week) Monday-Friday from 6-10 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those wishing to audition will need visit http://www.grandtheatrecompany.com/auditions, or call (801) 957-3322 to schedule an audition time.

Men and women, boys and girls of all ethnic backgrounds and ages are encouraged to audition. Each person who auditions should bring a headshot, resume, one minute of a musical theatre song and sheet music for the accompanist. No monologue is needed for the audition.

The landmark Grand Theatre is a 1,100-seat venue located at Salt Lake Community College’s historic South City Campus, home of the innovative and state-of-the-industry Center for Arts and Media at 1575 South State Street in Salt Lake City. The theatre dates back to the 1930s when it was part of South High School, which SLCC purchased in 1989, a year after the school closed. The Grand Theatre began offering productions that year and has since with great care and expense retained its Depression-era charm and attraction while also incorporating the latest technology in lighting and sound. For the past three years it has been an official screening venue for the annual Sundance Film Festival. Every season the Grand is host to award-winning theatre and dance productions and concerts that attract arts enthusiasts from all along the Wasatch Front.