Attracting attendees from all automotive categories, the 2017 Women in Automotive (WIA) conference concluded today with a rousing keynote presentation from award-winning industry pioneer Lisa Copeland. In just its third year, the conference has rapidly become the premier forum for accelerating the role of women in the automotive industry.

More than 350 men and women attended the three-day conference in Orlando and departed with a wealth of knowledge and the opportunity to establish lasting relationships with fellow colleagues and insiders. Other speakers of note included Ralph V. Gilles, Head of Design for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles; Shari Fitzpatrick, Founder of Shari’s Berries; and Sharon Lechter, Best-Selling Author and Founder of Pay Your Family First.

“The continuing support we receive is such an honor,” said Women in Automotive Founder Christy Roman. “It was such a wonderful feeling to hear so many of our guests say they learned a great deal from the conference and it meant a lot to them to be part of it. We are grateful to everyone who attended and wish to give a special word of thanks to our generous sponsors.”

The overwhelming popularity of the Orlando conference led to the creation of a winter conference for 2017, scheduled for December 10-11 in Palm Springs, CA.

The WIA Conference is recognized as the destination for the automotive community to gain insight on recruiting, retaining and developing female employees and leaders; and also touches on the all-important aspects of selling and marketing to female consumers.

Again this year, the event drew attention from top industry brands, including Google, Facebook, CDK Global, Cars.com, Cox Automotive, GM Women’s Retail Network, Mercedes-Benz, Ally Auto and TrueCar.

Early Bird registrations for the West Coast conference are available at the WIA Website, http://www.womeninautomotive.com. The Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa in Palm Springs will host the California event.