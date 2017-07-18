Yoh Watanabe “Yoh’s successful tenure with the Yamaha AV division, combined with his extensive background in marketing and gaming technology, make him well-positioned to create a substantial impact on the Pro Music division,” said John Shalhoup, Yamaha.

Yamaha Corporation of America (YCA) announced that Yoh Watanabe has been promoted to director of marketing for the company’s Pro Music division.

In this newly-formed position, Watanabe will lead the company’s guitar, drum and music production teams in the development of new initiatives to support the division’s marketing and financial objectives. He will report to John Shalhoup, general manager of the Pro Music division.

“Yoh’s successful tenure with the Yamaha AV division, combined with his extensive background in marketing and gaming technology, make him well-positioned to create a substantial impact on the Pro Music division,” said Shalhoup. “He is the perfect addition to our team.”

Possessing a unique combination of classic and digital marketing skills, Watanabe is well-versed in the development and implementation of high-profile marketing campaigns, including marketing strategy and tactics planning, market research, product positioning, packaging design management and vendor management.

A proven strategy leader with more than 15 years of marketing experience, Watanabe previously served for five years as the marketing communications manager for the Yamaha AV division. There, he oversaw the marketing staff responsible for all tactical marketing initiatives, including advertising, website maintenance, content marketing, event marketing and dealer support.

Prior to joining Yamaha, Watanabe enjoyed a long career in the gaming industry, including 12 years with Vivendi Universal Games, where he served in numerous roles in the areas of brand management and field sales. Additional engagements included stints with the video game manufacturers Tecmo, Inc. and UTV Ignition Games, as sales analysis and strategic planning manager, and marketing manager, respectively.

Watanabe earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from California State University, Dominguez Hills, and a Certificate of Completion from Musician’s Institute’s Bass Institute of Technology.

“As the world’s largest music products manufacturer, Yamaha has had unparalleled impact on the evolution of music creation, performance and education worldwide,” said Watanabe. “Working for Yamaha inspires me, and challenges me, to continually expand and evolve professionally. I am thrilled to begin this new chapter.”

