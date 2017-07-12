Lunch & Learn for Municipalities

An upcoming, live training event will focus on the subject of IT Compliance for municipalities. Prescient Solutions will be presenting a Live Lunch & Learn, Are You CJIS Compliant?, to discuss how municipalities can keep residents safe with IT compliance and data protection.

This important and complimentary event scheduled for Thursday, July 27, from 11:30am - 1:30 PM CST, will feature Jerry Irvine, member of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s InfraGard, and CIO of Prescient Solutions, along with Steve Smith, Account Relationship Manager at Prescient. The presentation will detail some of the issues affecting Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) IT compliance, along with common challenges municipalities face.

“Information Technology plays a big part of compliance within the CJIS, and compliance requirements extend to the systems used by many municipalities,” states Jerry Irvine. “This important training event will provide insights and compliance assistance.”

The event will take place at the Village of Lombard (Illinois), including a complimentary lunch, and describe how to increase your organization’s security posture. To RSVP, click here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/are-you-cjis-compliant-tickets-35913342775

