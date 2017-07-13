Fishwithme.net Showing Off at ICAST

FishWithMe.net, the online matching website that hooks fishermen with other enthusiasts to share costs and expertise, will be at Orlando’s ICAST convention this week, hoping to make a splash at an increasingly popular show for sportfishing.

ICAST stands for the International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades and is held by the American Sportfishing Association. In 2016, more than 15,000 visited ICAST to learn about the newest gadgets and trends in sportfishing. From July 12-14, Rockford-based Fishwithme.net will be exhibiting its unique platform along with 585 other exhibitors in the New Product Showcase. Sponsored by Fishing Tackle Retailer, Fishwithme.net will be competing for new product awards in 26 categories and for an overall “Best of Show” award. The annual conference takes place at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.

FishWithMe.net was started in Rockford in 2014 by Rock Valley College business professor and avid fisherman Stacy McCaskill. It’s the only web-based network that helps everyday anglers find fishing buddies to share costs and to learn and share tips and techniques. She developed the idea because of her mother, who lives in Florida and would fish everyday if she had a larger network of fishing friends.

The eventual goal of FishWithMe.net is to become the Match.com of the recreational fishing industry. More than 60 million people fish at least once a year, according to the American Sportfishing Association, only running and biking have more participants. Those fishermen spend nearly $50 billion per year on fishing equipment, transportation, lodging and other expenses.