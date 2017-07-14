MyCarrierPackets, the on-line carrier packet service, in conjunction with exclusive partner SaferWatch™, the leading technology for motor carrier information and risk management solutions, announced their new integration with McLeod Software’s PowerBroker v17.1.

MyCarrierPackets Onboarding works exclusively with the SaferWatch Assure solution, tying together carrier risk assessment, Certificates of Insurance, monitoring, and electronic packets for the most streamlined and complete management of carriers. This integration gives McLeod users new efficiencies in time and manpower, decreasing internal costs, and lowering their exposure to carrier fraud. MyCarrierPackets also benefits the freight carriers by allowing them to load with McLeod users more quickly.

When a McLeod customer signs up for the MyCarrierPackets service, they upload their logos, color schemes, legal documents, and check the questions they want to ask freight carriers. After easy set-up, a customer can have a carrier prequalified, packet completed, Certificate of Insurance in, and added into their PowerBroker in minutes.

“We are excited to be announcing this new integration with McLeod. With this partnership, MyCarrierPackets with SaferWatch can be the game-changer for your business that pays for itself!” said Jay Pelkey, President of MyCarrierPackets.com.

“Partnering with MyCarrierPackets and SaferWatch enhances the application process by pre-defining criteria and transferring the packet completion role to the carriers. McLeod is pleased to offer this capability to our customers to further increase their efficiency in onboarding carriers,” said Robert Brothers, Manager of Product Development for McLeod Software.

About MyCarrierPackets.com

MyCarrierPackets.com by Assure Assist, is a unique Online Carrier Packet that streamlines a traditionally labor intensive, manual process. MyCarrierPackets.com is completely customizable, allowing users to brand and update their business at will. The mission of Assure Assist, maker of MyCarrierPackets, is dedication to providing the very best service at the lowest rate possible. For more information, visit: https://MyCarrierPackets.com.

About SaferWatch

SaferWatch, the online software application providing trucking company data and innovative risk management tools, is brought to you by the software development company, Grizella. SaferWatch™ helps brokers, 3PL’s and other industry participants become more efficient with customizable search and due diligence tools to streamline carrier selection according to best practices for risk management. Motor carriers are continually monitored for compliance with customizable alerts according to customer’s requirements. Our intelligent software is built on comprehensive motor carrier information featuring best-in-class CSA-e percentile scores and certificates of insurance. For more information, visit: http://www.saferwatch.com

About McLeod Software

Transportation companies that work with McLeod Software find the best ways to improve customer service levels and operating ratios, attract and retain the best drivers, and drive automation to destroy inefficiency. We are the leading provider of transportation dispatch, accounting, operations and brokerage management software, and document management systems. http://www.McLeodSoftware.com.

