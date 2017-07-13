FloSports, the innovator in live digital sports and original content, today announced an exclusive multi-year deal with Basketball Travelers Inc. (BTI) that includes live coverage of the 2017 overseas tours for the University of Arizona and the University of Kansas men’s teams, as well as three preseason basketball tournaments: the Paradise Jam, the Junkanoo Jam, and the Duel In The Desert. All events will be aired live on FloHoops.com.

These announcements follow recent news that FloSports expanded into football, with rights deals with The Spring League and USA Football on FloFootball.com, and continues to show the brand’s momentum in mainstream sports. Furthermore, the agreement with BTI represents one of approximately 600 rights deals across 23 sports signed by FloSports so far this year. FloHoops replaces BTI's previous broadcast partner, CBS Sports, to become the exclusive home of the Paradise Jam.

“FloHoops is already the world’s leading source for live coverage of elite high school basketball, and we’re excited to add even more college basketball programming this season,” FloSports co-founder and CEO Martin Floreani said. “More and more fans want access to their favorite sports outside the traditional cable bundle, and basketball is no exception. We’re proud to be the go-to choice for rights holders who want to go direct-to-consumer, and we’re focused on providing the best experience possible for fans.”

The upcoming overseas tours provide a first look at USA Today’s 2017-18 men’s preseason No. 1 team Arizona and No. 5 team Kansas, as well as their heralded freshmen classes. McDonald's All-American center DeAndre Ayton (Arizona) and McDonald's All-American forward Billy Preston (Kansas) will make their debuts for their respective schools.

On the women’s side, the Junkanoo Jam features Baylor, the No. 6 ranked team in the final 2017 USA Today Coaches poll. Also, West Virginia (No. 20) and Syracuse (No. 22) are among the teams playing at the Paradise Jam, while UNLV is one of eight Division I teams at the Duel In The Desert.

Full 2017 schedule:



2017 Kansas Jayhawks Men’s Italy Tour (4 games) -- July 31-Aug. 8, 2017

2017 Arizona Wildcats Men’s Spain Tour (3 games) -- Aug. 10-19, 2017

Paradise Jam (Men’s) -- Nov. 17-20, 2017

Paradise Jam (Women’s) -- Nov. 23-25, 2017

Junkanoo Jam (Women’s) -- Nov. 23-25, 2017

Duel In The Desert (Women’s) -- Dec. 18-22, 2017

“We’re incredibly excited to continue our partnership with FloHoops," Basketball Travelers Inc. Executive Director Nels Hawkinson said. "As an organization, FloHoops continues to lead the industry in producing quality online content, and we’re looking forward to expanding the live and on-demand coverage of our tournaments and foreign tours to provide fans the opportunity to follow their teams with high-quality coverage.”

Other live programming available exclusively on FloHoops.com includes the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL), which features the nation’s top boys and girls high school recruits, as well as the nation’s leading high school basketball showcases and tournaments, including the Hoophall Classic, City of Palms, Les Schwab Invitational, Chick-fil-A Classic, Hoophall West, and the National Hoopfest Series.

To access live coverage of these events, visit FloHoops.com and become a monthly or annual FloPRO subscriber. Annual subscribers unlock access to premium content across the entire FloSports network.

About FloSports

FloSports, the innovator in live digital sports and original content, partners with event rights holders and governing bodies to unlock a world of sports coverage that true fans have been waiting for. Through live streaming of premier events, original video programming, and weekly studio shows, FloSports is growing the sports, the events, the athletes and the fans. Current verticals under the FloSports header are Basketball, MMA, Football, Wrestling, Track, Gymnastics and more.

About Basketball Travelers Inc.

Basketball Travelers Inc. is America’s leader in organizing exciting, memorable, and unique tours and tournaments for college and high school teams and their fans. We are a company established in 1985 to arrange domestic and international basketball competition. Our staff is comprised of former coaches and players who have an outstanding network of basketball contacts around the world.