Brooks Lake Lodge & Spa, a historic Wyoming guest lodge, offers a new “Total Package to travelers looking to disconnect from the everyday and reconnect with nature. While our all-inclusive approach ensures that a Brooks Lake Lodge stay is always a ‘total package,’ we wanted to emphasize the message with this special pricing-plus-spa opportunity.

With its setting in the wilds of Wyoming and elegantly rustic decor, luxury guest ranch Brooks Lake Lodge & Spa has it all, including an abundance of outdoor activities, an inviting and relaxing spa, and a carefully preserved setting.

Now, Brooks Lake Lodge guests can have it all, too, with “The Total Package,” a special late-summer three nights’ stay, Aug. 23, 2017 – Sept. 13, 2017, at the exclusive resort where meals and activities are included, along with a choice of one service at the Rocky Mountain spa. The Total Package special pricing of $1,775 per person (double occupancy) includes tax and service fees.

2017 travel trends include travelers seeking destinations that have the capacity to take “experiential” to the next level, with uncommon surroundings and once-in-a-lifetime activities steeped in nature, also known as “transformational travel.” With “The Total Package” at Brooks Lake Lodge, guests can experience a connection to nature during a spectacular season in a secluded mountain setting while still enjoying the comforts of a luxurious lodge.

“The nature-rich outdoor amenities at Brooks Lake Lodge are an ideal backdrop for travelers motivated by a longing for deeper connections to indigenous environments,” says Brooks Lake Lodge General Manager Adam Long. “While our all-inclusive approach ensures that a Brooks Lake Lodge stay is always a ‘total package,’ we wanted to emphasize the message with this special pricing-plus-spa opportunity for the beautiful late summer season. This new package offers the opportunity to cross off multiple bucket list items while immersed in our unique Rocky Mountain landscape.”

Built in 1922 and located near Jackson Hole and Yellowstone National Park, Brooks Lake Lodge nourishes body and soul through its rare combination of pioneer-era ambience, sumptuous accommodations, pampering spa and modern amenities. Guests can choose from an appealing array of adventures with life-changing potential, including hiking, horseback riding and fishing in the backcountry of Shoshone National Forest – with its extensive system of rivers and lakes teeming with trout. The resort also offers the chance to learn new skills or practice old favorites in the impressive alpine atmosphere, such as archery with mountains framing the targets, or canoeing around scenic Brooks Lake.

In addition to the outdoor activities, the Lodge’s all-inclusive plan includes use of the full-service spa with its tranquility room, dry sauna, fitness room and 11-by-17-foot hot tub with incredible mountain views. All guest meals also are included; the chef serves hearty Western breakfasts each morning, filling lunches at noon, Governor’s Tea with hors d’oeuvres for an afternoon pick-me-up, and gourmet dinners every night. The Western saloon-style Cowboy Bar within the lodge offers a fun and casual nighttime entertainment environment with a large selection of spirits.

About Brooks Lake Lodge & Spa:

Brooks Lake Lodge & Spa, a nearly 100-year-old historic guest ranch near Jackson Hole, Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park, sits at 9,200 feet above sea level one mile from the North American Continental Divide, with views of the Pinnacle Buttes, Austin’s Peak and Brooks Mountain. Surrounded by mountains, evergreen forests, wildlife and Brooks Lake, the exclusive, all-inclusive Wyoming Rocky Mountain resort offers five-star service, luxury accommodations and gourmet dining. The new separate spa facility was built with Western craftsman-style detailing to complement the historic lodge. A dude ranch by summer and ski and snowmobile haven in the winter, the lodge provides year-round activities for outdoor enthusiasts. All-inclusive rates include lodging, meals, activities and spa access. For additional information and reservations visit http://www.brookslake.com or call 866.213.4022.

Media Contact: Amy Stark, Word PR + Marketing, amy(at)wordprmarketing(dot)com, 307.734.5335