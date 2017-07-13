The Making of Brown Bottle Cheddar: A Vermont Collaboration

Last December, staff from Healthy Living Market & Cafe and Otter Creek Brewing Company travelled to Vermont Farmstead Cheese Company to collaborate on an alehouse cheddar. The final product, Brown Bottle Cheddar, was created with milk sourced from Vermont Farmstead’s dairy cows, and Backseat Berner IPA from Otter Creek.

Seth Walker of Healthy Living coordinated the effort, bringing the three local companies from the Northern, Central and Southern parts of the state together to make a beautiful product for the community to experience. He said: “Every part of this cheese is Vermont. I'm honored to have had the privilege to collaborate with these great local artisan producers. Enriching the communities we love is a big part of our mission values. I think this cheese is the perfect embodiment of that vision.”

After nearly seven months of aging, the cheese has finally arrived. Available exclusively at Healthy Living Market in South Burlington, VT and Saratoga Springs, NY. While the cheese is a very well-balanced cheddar, the flavor of Backseat Berner really comes through.

Rick Woods, owner and head cheesemaker at Vermont Farmstead guided this adventure, ensuring that the cheese we created met his high standards. He said of the project: "Making the Brown Bottle Cheddar combines my two greatest loves: beer and cheese. This particular batch has wonderful upfront cheddar flavor and finishes with a slightly sweet malt note. I am very pleased with the results and all the help we had from the Healthy Living crew!!

Cheers.”

Mikaela Shea, Marketing Creative Manager at Otter Creek said: “We were psyched to be a part of this local collaboration with two of our favorite items, cheese and beer! We’re thankful for Healthy Living inviting us to be a part of this and for sharing this tasty product with the community.”

About Healthy Living Market & Cafe: Healthy Living Market is a local, organic and natural foods supermarket and cafe with stores located in Burlington, Vermont and Saratoga Springs, New York. Founded in Vermont in 1986, Healthy Living has been committed from day one to creating a premier grocery store experience to sell the finest and cleanest food at the fairest prices possible while supporting local farmers and producers. In addition it is committed to enriching its communities and teaching its guests how to live healthier lifestyles through education and entertainment, known as 'edu-tainment'. Healthy Living is a triple bottom line, mission/vision/values Company from the top down. For more information visit http://www.healthylivingmarket.com.

About Vermont Farmstead Cheese Company: The Vermont Farmstead Cheese Company began as a community effort to save a local dairy farm from being repurposed in South Woodstock, Vermont. Since then VFCC has become an award-winning cheese company, making delicious old-world cheeses with Vermont authenticity and creativity. Castleton Crackers joined VFCC in 2013, sharing the same vision.

About Otter Creek Brewing Company: Vermont's Otter Creek Brewing Company has been hitting, hopping and dosing brews with creativity since 1991. Following the addition of a state-of-the-art brew house and more canning capacity, the OCB Crew is continuing down the path of innovation, throwing a bit of kindness into the kettle whenever possible. OCB's hop-soaked ales and lagers are available throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions.