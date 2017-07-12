Participating in the Top-Sage-Resellers.com directory is a great way to get the word out to our target audience about all the awesome things we’re doing to help businesses optimize warehouse management processes. Past News Releases RSS Collect-IT AR and Credit...

Top-Sage-Resellers.com, an online directory of Sage Authorized partners and independent software vendors (ISVs), has announced the addition of ScanForce and their popular warehouse management software for Sage 100 to the list of recommended Sage Add-on Solutions. ScanForce works hand in hand with Sage 100 to cut warehouse costs by automating manual and cumbersome inventory-related tasks.

Top-sage-resellers.com, best known for its comprehensive listing of top Sage partners and support providers across North America, is also home to a select list of developer enhancements and integrated add-on solutions that extend the core Sage ERP and Sage CRM applications.

Mario Rodriguez, President at ScanForce, points out that this is an extension of the growth and momentum the company is experiencing. “We’re already the market leader in barcode scanning and warehouse management for Sage 100. With the recent acquisition of a mobile data capture company, plus the growing popularity of our Mobile Sales app, ScanForce is poised for some pretty explosive growth.”

Continuing, Mario adds, “We want to make sure our customers and partners can always access the latest information about us through whatever channels they’re referencing. Participating in the Top-Sage-Resellers.com directory, which is quickly becoming the de facto ‘marketplace’ for the Sage mid-market ERP community, is a great way to get the word out to our target audience about all the awesome things we’re doing to help businesses optimize warehouse management processes.”

Seamlessly integrated with Sage 100, ScanForce brings accuracy and efficiency to your warehouse and distribution processes including:



Warehouse Management - streamline warehouse workflow and data collection using a wide selection of mobile barcode scanners that communicate over your wireless network. Real-time access to data allows immediate accuracy.

Mobile Sales - view and sell the right quantities, capture signatures and credit card payment as well as print receipts for better customer satisfaction, and reduce out-of-date product and inventory shrinkage.

Manufacturing Automation - automates Bill of Materials Production Entry and Work Order Transactions enabling workers to use handheld scanners, or tablets to record the finished product and indicate the quantity produced, all with real-time integration with Sage.

Label Printing - print labels from your desk or from your mobile device on the receiving floor with all of the options you’ll need, including integration into Sage 100 for your printable data fields.

ScanForce was initially founded in 2006 to help businesses implement scalable, easy to use, and powerful barcode scanning solutions for inventory management and process automation. Today the company offers a full suite of Warehouse Management Solutions as well as Mobile Sales for field reps. ScanForce solutions are designed to be used at the point of activity - on the latest handheld and tablet devices running Windows, Apple iOS, and Android – while seamlessly integrating with the back office accounting and inventory systems.

