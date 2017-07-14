FLOCK Deployments Hit $13 Million in June

Atlanta based Flock Specialty Finance (“FLOCK”), is pleased to announce that it funded over $13 million in deal volume for June, representing one of its largest months since inception. During June, FLOCK funded 11 portfolios from 10 customers in 9 separate asset classes.

With its current pipeline of deal flow, Flock expects 2017 deployments to approach 150% of its 2016 funding volume. Flock’s CEO, Michael Flock stated: “We’re very excited about last month’s funding volume. We believe the market is slowly growing again, and we are pleased that our new financing solution with limited back-end profit sharing is taking off.”

In May, Flock announced a new financing solution to respond to the demands of the marketplace. Flock has expanded its offerings for debt purchasers to include more flexible terms including 60-75% advance rates, limited or no back-end profit participation and no fixed monthly principal and interest payments. Flock’s clients now have maximum flexibility to meet their capital requirements for their portfolio purchases.

About FLOCK Specialty Finance:

FLOCK is dedicated to alternative funding in a variety of specialty finance segments. FLOCK’s mission is to provide clients with capital and expertise for the purchase of both charged off debt portfolios as well as for the financing of subprime consumer obligations. FLOCK has funded over 600 portfolios since 2013. FLOCK believes its funding is “More Than a Transaction”. FLOCK’s proprietary financing structure provides growth-minded clients with a competitive advantage in multiple asset classes. Founded in 2007, FLOCK is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. For additional information, please call: 770-644-0850 or visit: http://www.FLOCKfinance.com.