Sans Wine Co.'s Inaugural Release Raises the Bar for Wine in a Can

Sans Wine Co.'s inaugural release includes Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé of Carignan and Zinfandel. We created Sans Wine Co. to deliver a line of high-quality wines in a can that you’d expect to come from a bottle.

Sans Wine Co. is pleased to announce the inaugural release of their single-vineyard, single-varietal Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé of Carignan and Zinfandel wines offered in 375ml cans, each of which is equivalent to a half-bottle. Just as the name suggests, Sans Wine Co. wines are made without additives, chemicals or pretense, and can be enjoyed without a corkscrew or a glass, making these natural wines the perfect companion for pool parties, a day at the beach, backyard barbecues, bocce night, hiking and camping trips.

“Together with my partner, co-founder and winemaker Jake Stover, we created Sans Wine Co. to deliver a line of high-quality wines in a can that you’d expect to come from a bottle,” said Gina Schober, co-founder and winemaker, Sans Wine Co. “We chose to put our wine in a can to make it possible to enjoy them anywhere a bottle may not be permitted. Eliminating the glass bottle, also makes these wines more cost-efficient when it comes to shipping.”

The 2016 Sans Wine Co. Sauvignon Blanc exudes aromas of sweet pineapple, Meyer lemon skins and kiwi with flavors of quince, Granny Smith apple skins, citrus pith and lemon oil. The Rosé of Carignan offers persimmon, rhubarb, orange and Fuji apple aromas with flavors of watermelon, plums and blood orange, while the Zinfandel presents aromas of rose petals and violets, ripe strawberry, red cherries and pomegranate with flavors of black cherries, red licorice, rose, and strawberries and cream.

“We especially like to enjoy the Zinfandel with a slight chill,” said Schober. “Don’t be afraid to put it in the ice chest with the Sauvignon Blanc and Rosé!”

The Sauvignon Blanc is made from the Finley Road Vineyard in Lake County’s Kelseyville area. The vines are about 25 years old, organically farmed and surrounded by pear orchards. The grapes were harvested by hand on September 15, 2016 and whole-cluster pressed into stainless steel tanks, where they were cold-soaked for three days. Primary fermentation started naturally with native yeasts and the wine was prevented from undergoing malolactic fermentation to keep it fresh and crisp.

Both the Rosé of Carignan and the Zinfandel are made from the dry-farmed, head-trained vines of Poor Ranch Vineyard in Mendocino. This vineyard has been organically farmed for generations and has been in the Poor family since the late 1800’s. The Rosé of Carignan uses fruit from the four-acre Mitchell Jacks Block, which was planted in 1977 at an elevation of 860 ft. The grapes were harvested on September 13, 2016, destemmed and then whole-cluster pressed into stainless steel tanks. Cold-soaked for three days until primary fermentation started naturally with native yeasts. This wine did not undergo malolactic fermentation.

The Zinfandel grapes are from the two-and-a-half-acre Easter Block at Poor Ranch Vineyard. These vines were planted in 1996 at an elevation of 900 ft. Harvested on September 12, 2016, the Zinfandel grapes were destemmed and whole-berry sorted. After a three-day cold soak, in which the juice was pumped over the must once a day, the wine started fermentation naturally on the skins. During the two-week fermentation, the free-run juice was transferred to stainless steel tanks, pressed off and combined with the remaining wine from the must. The wine achieved malolactic fermentation naturally.

Each of the wines were aged in stainless steel tanks for nearly five months until they were canned on February 8, 2017.

Sans Wine Co. wines are available for purchase online at http://www.sanswineco.com, in addition to several fine retailers throughout Northern California. Select restaurants and hotels in Northern California have also made the wines available via their wine lists.

About Sans Wine Co.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Napa Valley, Sans Wine Co. offers premium, natural wines in an unpretentious can. The inaugural release included three single-vineyard, single-varietal wines—Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé of Carignan and Zinfandel—each of which are made from organically farmed vineyards in Northern California with environmentally-conscious growers. For more information, visit http://www.sanswineco.com or email sanspr(at)trigcollective(dot)com.

