Richard Donnelly, president and founder of Donnelly Wealth Advisors, Inc., proudly announces that his firm was recently recognized as a Top Registered Financial Adviser by the Financial Times. The list recognizes top independent Registered Investment Adviser firms from across the U.S. This is the fourth annual FT 300 list, produced independently by the Financial Times in collaboration with Ignites Research, a subsidiary of the FT that provides business intelligence on the investment management industry.

The FT 300 is one in series of rankings of top advisors by the Financial Times, including the FT 401 (DC retirement plan advisers) and the FT 400 (broker-dealer advisers). Every year the Financial Times invites around 1,500 advisors to apply. Registered Investment Adviser firms applied for consideration, having met a minimum set of criteria. Applicants were then graded on six factors: assets under management (AUM); AUM growth rate; years in existence; advanced industry credentials of the firm’s advisers; online accessibility; and compliance records. Of the 1,500, three hundred are chosen to be members of this elite group.

The final FT 300 represents an impressive cohort of elite Registered Investment Adviser firms, as the “average” practice in this year’s list has been in existence for 24 years and manages $2.7 billion in assets. The FT 300 Top Registered Investment Adviser firms hail from 37 states and Washington, D.C.

“It is a great honor to be recognized by the Financial Times,” stated Richard Donnelly. “I am proud to be a member of this community and want to thank our team, who together make our business successful.”

Richard Donnelly is an active member of the Boy Scout organization and serves as Eagle Project Counselor with Troop 4 in La Jolla, CA. He began his career in the financial services industry as an account executive. He has designations as a Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA), 401(K) Specialist, and Registered Life Planner (RPL).

Richard started Donnelly Wealth Advisors in 1997. Donnelly Wealth offers a variety of financial planning services to individuals, families, and corporations including retirement planning, risk management analysis, employee benefit plan consulting, and buy/sell insurance consultation.

Donnelly Wealth Advisors Inc. is registered as an investment advisor with the SEC and only transacts business in states where it is properly registered or is excluded from registration requirements. Registration is not an endorsement of the firm by securities regulators and does not mean the advisor has achieved a specific level of skill or ability.

Third-party rankings from publications do not guarantee future investment success. Working with a highly-ranked advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance. These rankings should not be viewed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client and do not represent any specific client’s evaluation. Generally, rankings are based on information provided by the advisor. Please contact the adviser for more information regarding how these rankings and ratings were formulated.

The Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers is an independent listing produced annually by the Financial Times (June, 2017). The FT 300 is based on data gathered from Registered Investment Advisor firms, regulatory disclosures, and the FT’s research. The listing reflected each practice’s performance in six primary areas: assets under management, asset growth, compliance record, years in existence, credentials and online accessibility. This award does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients and is not indicative of the practice’s future performance. Neither the RIA firms nor their employees pay a fee to The Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the FT 300.