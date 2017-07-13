Pariveda Solutions Named as Best Place to Work in Washington, D.C.

Pariveda Solutions, a leading management consulting firm specializing in improving our clients’ performance, was recently named as one of the Washington Business Journal’s Best Places to Work. This is the second year in a row that Pariveda Solutions has been named to the list. This year they were ranked #12 in the medium employer category.

The program, now in its 11th year, honors 85 Greater Washington companies. These companies have been recognized as Best Places to Work based on surveys about the workplace completed by their employees.

“We’re excited that our D.C. office has been recognized as a Best Place to Work two years in a row,” said Kerry Stover, Pariveda’s COO. “We look forward to continuing to create a positive environment where our employees enjoy working and striving to be co-creators of value with our clients.”

“Our people are at the forefront of all that we do here,” said Jim Rogers, Washington, D.C. Office Managing Vice President. “Everyone works together to create a fun, safe and challenging environment for learning, coaching and giving as we strive to reach our fullest potential. Our people consistently seek to be difference-makers in our industry and community.”

Rankings were announced at a special awards event at on June 22 at the Mead Center for American Theater. Honorees were also featured in a special supplement in the June 23 issue of the Washington Business Journal.

About Pariveda Solutions

Pariveda Solutions, Inc. is a leading management consulting firm specializing in improving our clients’ performance. We are complex problem solvers who provide strategic consulting services and custom application development solutions for mobility, cloud computing, data, portals and collaboration, CRM, custom software, enterprise integration and user experience needs of our clients.

Pariveda Solutions and The Business of IT are trademarks of Pariveda Solutions, Inc., Dallas, Texas, USA.