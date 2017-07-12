Brogan Speraw I have been blessed with the determination to keep fighting the challenges that have been put in front of me, therefore being able to complete whatever I put my mind to.

The International Essential Tremor Foundation (IETF) is pleased to award a $1,000 scholarship to student Brogan Speraw from Wellston, Ohio, for the 2017-2018 academic year. Speraw is one of four students from across the nation to receive a scholarship award from the IETF.

Ever since he was a child, Speraw has known everyone else’s normal everyday tasks are anything but easy for him. All throughout school, he struggled to develop fine motor skills because of his essential tremor (ET). Through the help of his parents and school, a 504 plan was developed for him so he could receive accommodations to ensure his academic success and access to his learning environment. “I admit my laptop is now my best friend, but I continue to beat the odds,” Speraw said.

Speraw earned several varsity letters in his participation on his football, bowling and Quiz Bowl teams. He was a member of the National Honor Society, the Regional Scholars Leadership Conference, and was awarded the Wendy’s High School Heisman Award. He also excelled in his community by volunteering at his youth group at church, the American Red Cross, and the Black Diamond Lodge.

Speraw confronts his ET as a challenge he’s willing to accept—like engineering. Despite his shaky hands, he strives to major in engineering while minoring in business at Ohio University as an incoming freshman. After graduation, he plans to obtain a job close to home where he can use his mechanical engineering skills to make his community a better place. “I have been blessed with the determination to keep fighting the challenges that have been put in front of me, therefore being able to complete whatever I put my mind to,” Speraw said.

Essential tremor is a neurological condition that affects more than 10 million Americans. ET causes rhythmic shaking of the hands, head, and voice. ET is often misdiagnosed as Parkinson’s disease, although eight times more common. ET is characterized by action tremor, making everyday tasks such as eating, drinking, and writing difficult if not impossible. There is no cure for this life-altering condition.

IETF scholarships are awarded to qualified students of all ages who have been diagnosed with ET, to lessen the burden of higher education. The scholarship can be used for supplies, books or tuition at licensed, accredited institutions of higher education (including trade schools) and are paid directly to the educational institution. For more information about the IETF scholarship program, please visit http://www.essentialtremor.org/about-the-ietf/scholarships.

About The International Essential Tremor Foundation:

Headquartered in Lenexa, KS, and founded in 1988, the International Essential Tremor Foundation is the leading organization in the world dedicated to those affected by essential tremor. The mission of the IETF is to fund research that will find the cause of essential tremor and lead to better treatments and a cure, increase awareness about ET, and provide educational materials, tools and support to healthcare providers, the public, and those directly affected by ET.

The IETF has distributed more than $750,000 in research grants, to fund numerous promising studies, in the search for the cause of ET. The Foundation has hosted numerous community awareness events across the U.S. to provide those affected with the basic knowledge necessary to become their own advocate when seeking treatment. And, the IETF also provides assistance to a vast network of support groups around the world. To learn more about essential tremor and the IETF mission, visit the IETF website at http://www.essentialtremor.org.