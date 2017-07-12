It’s summertime and breakfast (or brunch) is often the one meal that families with hectic summer schedules can carve out to enjoy together. From classics like bacon and eggs to adventurous dishes such as warm cinnamon rolls, the Hearth, Patio and Barbecue Association (HPBA) encourages people to cook their morning meal on the grill.

“Grilling is quick, easy, and mess-free – a perfect cooking option for anytime of the day,” said Carrie deGuzman, Director of Communications for Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association. “And breakfast staples such as eggs, bacon, and toast taste delicious with that charred, fresh-from-the-grill taste. We encourage everyone to enjoy breakfast over the flame at least once this summer for one of the most memorable meals you will have all year.”

New to grilling breakfast and not sure where to start? Check out these grilled and smoked breakfast recipes from our friends:



For a sweet start, try this Pear and Maple Breakfast Sausage courtesy of USAPears. “These sausages are extremely simple to make, freeze well, and cook up like a dream – crispy edges, tender centers, and a burst of juicy, sweet pear in every bite.”

For an unparalleled umami burst, make the Steakhouse Breakfast from Mushroom Council and American Egg Board. “Fried egg, spreadable blue cheese, sautéed assorted mushrooms, and steak strips on Asiago Cheese Focaccia” makes for a delicious breakfast.

For an egg-cellent eat, grill a Bacon & Egg Breakfast Grilled Cheese Sandwich from the American Egg Board. “Grilled cheese sandwich recipes aren’t just for lunch or dinner, add a scrambled egg and some bacon for a yummy breakfast version.”

For a spicy snack, enjoy Grilled Spicy Watermelon courtesy of the Watermelon Board. “Watermelon wedges are grilled until caramelized, drizzled with garlic chili sauce, and garnished with cilantro.”

For a quick kick, create this Chipotle Egg Sandwich from The National Onion Association. “A grab 'n go sandwich for breakfast with a little kick!”

Make and share your own grilled breakfast dish in our #BarbecueBreakfast Recipe Contest by August 18 for a chance to win great prizes. View the complete contest guidelines.

