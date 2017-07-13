Dr. Craig Jones has recently been appointed Chief Medical Officer for Privis Health. Dr. Jones has an extensive background in population health and experience in transforming provider networks to meet the challenges of achieving their goals of better quality, better health, and better control over the healthcare costs. He joins Privis Health with a deep understanding on how to create successful Population Health and Provider led Care Management Programs.

“Privis Health is proud to have Dr. Jones as part of the senior management team. Craig brings a deep background in developing cutting edge healthcare delivery initiatives and has led a number of truly unique and successful programs in his career. Craig will be leading our clinical team and oversee program design as we assist our customers in fielding fee for value care delivery models,” said Hans C. Kastensmith, CEO of Privis Health.

“It’s exciting to be working with Privis Health, and to be part of a team with such a deep commitment to assuring that people receive the best health services possible. Privis brings unique experience with delivery system reform, advanced primary care, and preventive health services, along with a flexible and intuitive health information platform for team based care, population management, and learning health system activities. It’s a great opportunity to work with providers and contribute to the national movement towards value based healthcare,” said Jones.

Additional Background on Craig Jones , MD

Most recently, Craig A. Jones has worked in an advisory role with the Health IT Resource Center in the Office of Care Transformation, within the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology. In this role, Dr. Jones provides assistance to states and federal partners related to implementation and use of health information technology to support the expansion of value based payment models, delivery system transformation, and population health initiatives. Prior to this he served as the Executive Director of the Vermont Blueprint for Health, a program established by the State of Vermont to guide statewide transformation of the way that healthcare is delivered, with a focus on primary care, coordination of services across communities, and a data guided learning health system. Dr. Jones has served on committees and workgroups including the Institute of Medicines Committee on Core Metrics for Better Health at Lower Cost, the Learning Healthcare System in America, and the Roundtable on Value and Science Driven Healthcare. Prior to working in Vermont, he was an Assistant Professor in the Department of Pediatrics at the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California, and Director of the Division of Allergy/Immunology and Director of the Allergy/Immunology Residency Training Program in the Department of Pediatrics at the Los Angeles County + University of Southern California (LAC+USC) Medical Center. He was Director, in charge of the design, implementation, and management, of the Breathmobile Program, a program where mobile clinics deliver ongoing care to inner city children at their schools and at County clinic sites.

ABOUT Privis Health

Privis Health offers a comprehensive data-driven program including proactive team-based service models, a structured approach to a transformation network that balances local innovation, enterprise priorities, and a supportive technology platform. These assets can help a health system to deliver the most effective preventive services, improve the health and well-being of the population they serve, control growth in healthcare expenditures, and continuously improve its programs from what it learns.

Privis Health’s care management platform meets the challenges of transitioning from a fee-for-service to value based reimbursement. An intuitive interface helps providers coordinate services seamlessly with a dynamic goal oriented shared care plan helping to address the medical, social, behavioral, and economic issues that are so fundamental to health and wellbeing.

