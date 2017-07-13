BorderHawk LLC, W.B. Marks & Partners and Breakaway Consulting today announced the formation of a unique partnership delivering custom cybersecurity risk reduction offerings that combine cybersecurity solutions, cyber breach issues and reputation management, legal and compliance support for information security as well as cyber insurance expertise.

The partnership furnishes small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with affordable and accessible cybersecurity risk assessment, discovery and mitigation as well as messaging and reputation management/communications counsel when they suffer a cyber-attack. Included in the offering are access to cybersecurity-focused legal, compliance, and insurance resources.

“SMB’s are increasingly at risk from cyber-attacks that can decimate their business,“ said BorderHawk President Steve Akridge. “Yet, quite often those businesses are at a loss understanding what level of cybersecurity they should maintain, let alone what is reasonably affordable. We are offering them a turnkey solution that will enable them to respond to a breach, mitigate the breach, defend themselves in court if necessary, cover their liabilities and repair their reputation.”

BorderHawk offers a wide spectrum of affordable Cyber Risk services ranging from information technology and physical infrastructure assessments to complete Security Life-Cycle Solutions. WB Marks & Partners/Breakaway Consulting provide expert reputation management consulting including stakeholder analysis, message development, issues and communications planning, media training and more. Services are tailored to a client’s industry and budget. The alliance is focusing on a range of business categories infrastructure, state and local government, financial, healthcare, and retail.

Akridge, is a former Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) for the State of Georgia and later served as a Technical Director with the U.S. Defense Security Service before forming BorderHawk. Steve earned a Juris Doctor from the John Marshall Law School, Atlanta and a Master of Science in Management from Troy University. He is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), a Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), and Certified in the Governance of Enterprise IT (CGEIT). Additionally, he is a graduate of several information security related programs including the INFOSEC Assessment Methodology, National Security Agency; the Facilities Security Officer Program Management Course, Defense Security Service Academy; and the Senior Military Cryptologic Supervisors Course, National Cryptologic School. Additionally, he has taught Cybersecurity courses at the graduate level and Business courses at the undergraduate level.

Steve has earned a reputation for successfully facilitating information security program development, strategic security planning, cyber risk solutions, as well as conducting security audit and compliance engagements in a variety of environments. These engagements have involved support to organizations such as Wells Fargo; Coca-Cola Enterprises; State and local government entities in Florida, New York, Georgia, Nevada, Montana, Texas, Alaska, and others.

W.B Marks & Partners is led by William B. Marks who brings more than 35 years of corporate communications experience with companies such as BellSouth, IBM, Home Depot, Delta Air Lines, Lowe’s, AT&T, Deloitte and Touché, MARTA and Porter-Novelli, among others. Bill, who holds an Accreditation in Public Relations (APR) from the Public Relations Society of America, headed the Atlanta office of a major public relations firm, and served as chief communications officer for Digital Communications Associates and Dun & Bradstreet Software. He was also vice president of public relations for Coca-Cola North America. In addition to his extensive experience in the private sector, Bill served as deputy managing director of communications for the Atlanta Committee for the Olympic Games.

Breakaway’s Scott Marticke brings 30 years of experience working with companies and organizations such as Omnicom, Nissan, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Center for Civil and Human Rights, Toyota, General Mills, CBS, Saatchi & Saatchi, Ford, Porter Novelli, Dollar/Thrifty, Cox Enterprises and many more, providing business and brand counsel. In 2009 he co-founded analytics firm Sentiment360, pioneering automated online sentiment analysis. Scott was instrumental in the development and 2015 launch of PNProtect, the cybersecurity/brand protection service for Omnicom’s global communications firm Porter Novelli.

Legal services and insurance protection will be available from selected partner firms as situations merit.

