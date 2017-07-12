Casa Del Mar in Southeast Florida Now Open

K. Hovnanian® Homes announces the opening of Casa Del Mar, a new townhome community in Boynton Beach. “Casa Del Mar boasts both solitude and peace-of-mind, making this intimate waterfront enclave the ideal place to call home,” said Fred Vandercook, Division President of K. Hovnanian® Homes Southeast Florida.

K. Hovnanian® Homes has announced that Casa Del Mar, a gated enclave of three-story luxury townhomes in Boynton Beach, is now open. Those interested in learning more about Casa Del Mar are encouraged to stop by for a tour. Be sure to ask about available quick move-in homes.

“Casa Del Mar boasts both solitude and peace-of-mind, making this intimate waterfront enclave the ideal place to call home,” said Fred Vandercook, Division President of K. Hovnanian® Homes Southeast Florida. “You will feel like you are in paradise everyday as you enjoy the amazing sights and surroundings of the Intracoastal waterways in highly sought after Palm Beach County. It really is a boater’s dream to live here.”

Casa Del Mar offers 64 new, three-story townhomes with up to 2,257 sq. ft. of living space (per base plan). Homebuyers can choose the Selena II or the Bonnett II floor plan. Both plans are available in interior and end units and feature designer appointments with three bedrooms, two full baths, two half baths and two-car garages. Additional highlights include: Three-story concrete block construction; impact glass windows and sliding glass doors, gourmet-inspired kitchens with 42” designer wood kitchen cabinetry and stainless steel appliances; granite countertops in both the kitchen and bathrooms; spacious owner’s suites; expansive great rooms and bonus rooms that lead out to a large covered patio.

“Homeowners will also take advantage of future community amenities that include a resort-style pool, cabana and boat dock,” said Vandercook. “Imagine waking up every morning to a fresh breeze as you take a stroll on the dock and relish in the spectacular water views.”

Nestled in Palm Beach County, Casa Del Mar offers easy access to the Boynton Beach Inlet, which features some of the most beautiful coral and artificial reefs of The Palm Beaches. Boynton Beach offers waterfront dining, abundant shopping and lively entertainment in the coastal heart of Palm Beach County. A boater’s paradise, the Intracoastal offers an abundance of year-round water activities and the nearby Gulf Stream brings cooling summer breezes and warm winter sunshine to Casa Del Mar.

Townhomes at Casa Del Mar are priced from the upper $400s, which is subject to change. The Sales Center, located at 2632 N Federal Highway in Boynton Beach, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10am to 6pm and Sunday to Monday from 12pm to 6pm. To learn more about Casa Del Mar, visit khov.com/CasaDelMar or call 561-693-0921.

