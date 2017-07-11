Total Talent Management, an industry-first breakthrough, provides clients with visibility into both contingent and full-time resources across the organization.

PRO Unlimited, a global innovator of contingent workforce management software and services, announced today that it has been selected as a finalist in the 2017 SIIA CODiE Awards in the “Best Business Analytics and Reporting Solution” category. The SIIA CODiE Awards are the only peer-recognized program in the content, information, education and software technology industries, making them an incredible market validation for a product’s innovation, vision and overall industry impact.

Wand Discovery, the interactive business intelligence suite within PRO’s Wand VMS (vendor management system) platform, was recognized for its excellence. Highlights of the solution include:



Total Talent Management: This industry-first breakthrough provides clients with visibility into both contingent and full-time resources across the organization. By importing full-time data and viewing it next to contingent data, managers can determine the best way to engage resources across all categories from a cost and quality perspective.

Comprehensive Data Capture: Wand Discovery captures every process that managers, contingent workers, suppliers and other users perform within Wand VMS. This enables in-depth reporting about every detail of a company’s contingent workforce program.

Powerful Analytics: Users can easily access their workforce analytics and drill down into the details, helping them make sense of the data and empowering them with actionable insights to drive cost savings, program efficiencies and smarter contingent workforce planning decisions.

Intuitive, Customizable Dashboards: Wand Discovery’s visual, executive dashboards quickly and easily guide power users from global program data to transactional data in just a few clicks. Dashboards are interactive, giving users the ability to change the reports and results they see in real time.

The SIIA CODiE Awards were established in 1986 so that pioneers of the then-nascent software industry could evaluate and honor each other's work. During the years that followed, the program evolved into two tracks (business technology and education technology), but its core mission has remained the same: recognizing excellence by honoring the software and information industry's leading products and services.

PRO Unlimited, through its purely vendor-neutral Managed Services Program (MSP) and Vendor Management Software (VMS) solutions, helps organizations address the costs, risks, and quality issues associated with managing a contingent workforce. A pioneer and innovator in the VMS and MSP space, PRO offers solutions for e-procurement and management of contingent labor, 1099/co-employment risk management, and third-party payroll for client-sourced contract talent.

