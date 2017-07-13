Andrew Nadal, NATIC state agency manager in Florida He believes in delivering educational benefits to clients, and demonstrates the highest levels of ethics and professionalism in his actions.

North American Title Insurance Co. (NATIC) has hired industry veteran Andrew Nadal as state agency manager. Working alongside Florida State Agency Manager Geoffrey Harris, Nadal will oversee agency operations in Florida, while securing and servicing title agents and real estate attorneys to promote new and increased business activity.

Nadal brings diverse experience to his new position, including 12 years in title insurance and real estate positions, as well as several years as a real estate data and analytics consultant.

“Andrew is the pro’s pro. In every conversation I’ve had with him, he offers intelligent insight, as well as practical experiential knowledge to support those insights,” said Rich Griffin, vice president, national sales manager, NATIC. “His agents are going to love working with him. He is open, honest and direct with everyone. He believes in delivering educational benefits to clients, and demonstrates the highest levels of ethics and professionalism in his actions.”

“The decision to work with NATIC is always a determination of value,” Griffin added. “Andrew quickly recognized the unique assets NATIC brings to the marketplace and embraces the opportunity to deliver that high-value service to his customers.”

Prior to joining NATIC, Nadal was senior associate at One Commercial Realty, providing real estate brokerage and valuation services. Before working for One Commercial, he was a real estate data and analytics consultant, responsible for assisting financial institutions, investors, residential and commercial real estate agents, developers, and debt and equity organizations in leveraging real estate data and analytics. Previously, he served as a district manager for a national underwriter, overseeing South Florida agency services.

Nadal earned a bachelor’s degree in international relations and political science from Florida International University and a Master of Business Administration from Pace University in New York City. In addition, he holds a license in real estate and is a registered appraiser in Florida.

Nadal is located at the NATIC Florida office at 760 N.W. 107th Ave., Suite 401, Miami, FL 33172. He can be reached at (305) 323-3963 or anadal(at)natic(dot)com.

About North American Title Insurance Co.

North American Title Insurance Co. (NATIC) is a seasoned title insurance underwriter, helping title agents achieve the goal of true business success for over 50 years. The company operates in 39 states and the District of Columbia. NATIC earned the reputation as the “underwriter next door” because its decision makers and associates are easy to reach and their processes are quick and straightforward, including a one-hour underwriting response guarantee that is unparalleled in the industry. The NATIC agency application process is fast and transparent for qualified agents.

NATIC is in Peer Group 1, which groups companies with total assets of greater than $100 million as determined by Kroll Bond Rating Agency, Inc., and is ranked 6th by The Performance of the Title Insurance Underwriters© in terms of cash or cash equivalents. NATIC generated more than $230 million in agency premiums in 2016 and maintains a policyholder surplus of approximately $74 million as of Dec. 31, 2016.

NATIC earned a rating of: A' (A Prime) Unsurpassed from Demotech, Inc. and B++ (Good) from A.M Best. NATIC is headquartered in Miami, Florida. To learn more, visit http://www.natic.com.

For more information contact: Kelly McCarel, c: 440.590.6504; e: kmccarel(at)natic(dot)com