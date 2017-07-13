Bashner Is On NYC Democratic Ballot And Releases Platform

Community leader and attorney, Richard Bashner, submitted over 13,000 signatures to the Board of Election, exceeding the 3,750 needed for the ballot.

Bashner released his comprehensive platform for immediate change in city government with a focus on:

-Effective, Open, Responsive Government

-Clean, Scandal-Free Government

-Land-Use, Preservation, and Zoning

-Affordable Housing, Senior Housing, and Housing for People With Disabilities

-Homelessness and Our Safety Net

-Strengthening Our Schools and Civil Rights

-Mass Transit, Transportation, and Infrastructure

-Civil Rights, Public Safety, and Criminal Justice Reform

Mr. Bashner’s campaign platform, available at Bashner2017.com, is the most comprehensive set of policy proposals to be released by any candidate for mayor this election.

For more information contact jguillot(at)millennialstrat.com. Follow Bashner 2017 on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.