The International Essential Tremor Foundation (IETF) is pleased to award a $1,000 scholarship to student Robert Holder from Clyo, Ga., for the 2017-2018 academic year. Weber is one of four students from across the nation to receive a scholarship award from the IETF.

As an incoming freshman to Georgia Southern University, Holder is ready to tackle the challenges of living with his essential tremor (ET) while majoring in health and human sciences in hopes of obtaining a degree in exercise science, athletic training, or sports medicine. During high school, Holder excelled in and outside the classroom. He shined on the field as football captain, encouraging his teammates with his positive attitude. He was a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, FFA and Student Council. Within his community, he volunteered at the local retirement home, sponsored blood drives for Red Cross and developed the Little Pantry, a food pantry to help those in need obtain food and household items without the stigma of being homeless.

Holder’s family first noticed signs of his tremor at age 2; however, as he grows and his tremor becomes more prominent, he doesn’t let it hold him back. “(ET) will always be a part of my life and something that I will have to deal with daily. I have chosen not to let this disorder define who I am, but I will continue to succeed and accomplish my goals,” Holder said. “It may be a little more difficult, but I can do it.”

Essential tremor is a neurological condition that affects more than 10 million Americans. ET causes rhythmic shaking of the hands, head, and voice. ET is often misdiagnosed as Parkinson’s disease, although eight times more common. ET is characterized by action tremor, making everyday tasks such as eating, drinking, and writing difficult if not impossible. There is no cure for this life-altering condition.

IETF scholarships are awarded to qualified students of all ages who have been diagnosed with ET, to lessen the burden of higher education. The scholarship can be used for supplies, books or tuition at licensed, accredited institutions of higher education (including trade schools) and are paid directly to the educational institution. For more information about the IETF scholarship program, please visit http://www.essentialtremor.org/about-the-ietf/scholarships.

About The International Essential Tremor Foundation:

Headquartered in Lenexa, KS, and founded in 1988, the International Essential Tremor Foundation is the leading organization in the world dedicated to those affected by essential tremor. The mission of the IETF is to fund research that will find the cause of essential tremor and lead to better treatments and a cure, increase awareness about ET, and provide educational materials, tools and support to healthcare providers, the public, and those directly affected by ET.

The IETF has distributed more than $750,000 in research grants, to fund numerous promising studies, in the search for the cause of ET. The Foundation has hosted numerous community awareness events across the U.S. to provide those affected with the basic knowledge necessary to become their own advocate when seeking treatment. And, the IETF also provides assistance to a vast network of support groups around the world. To learn more about essential tremor and the IETF mission, visit the IETF website at http://www.essentialtremor.org.