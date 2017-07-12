Carousel Industries, a leader in communication and network technologies, professional and managed services, and cloud solutions, today announced it has attained its certification as a Cisco Master Collaboration Specialization Partner. This follows Carousel’s recent worldwide certification as a Master Partner in Cisco’s Cloud and Managed Services Program (CMSP).

Cisco Master Collaboration Specialized partners represent an elite community that has met the most rigorous certification requirements for Cisco voice and unified communication solutions. CMSP is a comprehensive framework that recognizes partners who offer cloud and managed services based on Cisco technologies.

These designations mark Carousel’s proven ability to represent master-level business expertise and technical proficiency, while also delivering exceptional cloud and managed services. Carousel fulfilled the extensive training requirements and program prerequisites to design, deploy, and support highly sophisticated, applications-based Cisco solutions.

In addition to technical qualifications and certifications, Cisco Master level partners must demonstrate their customer requirement processes and the ability to present Cisco applications to address challenging customer needs. No other Cisco specialization or certification demands such an extensive proof of the partner design, implementation, and demonstration capabilities.

“These are major milestones in Carousel’s ascent to becoming one of the top certified Cisco partners in the world,” said Brian Davies, Vice President of Cisco Operations, Carousel. “We are honored to receive Cisco’s accreditations as a testament to the highest levels of expertise, processes, and tools we use every day to ensure successful business outcomes for our clients.”

As part of the Cisco Master Specialization process, a third-party, onsite audit validated Carousel’s command of Cisco voice and unified communications solutions. Master Collaboration Specialized Partners are the only Cisco partners who have demonstrated their abilities at every phase of the Cisco network lifecycle.

The CMSP designation obliged Carousel to meet Cisco’s requirements for developing, delivering, and supporting cloud and managed service solutions based on Cisco technologies and to demonstrate that they have the ITIL Foundation processes, practices, and tools needed to support the technologies at all lifecycle phases.