Dr. Scott Miller named Top Doctor by Atlanta magazine

Dr. Scott D. Miller My mission continues to be providing the best possible treatment I can by advancing my skill in robotic prostate surgery.

Dr. Scott Miller, M.D., of the Glenridge Robotics office (5730 Glenridge Drive, Suite 200, Atlanta) and Midtown office (1 Baltimore Place, Suite 350, Atlanta) of Georgia Urology, appears on Atlanta magazine’s 2017 list of Top Doctors, which arrives annually in its July issue. This is Dr. Miller’s ninth year in a row on the prestigious list.

In addition, Dr. Miller, who serves as medical director of Northside Hospital’s Advanced Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgery Program, also owns the distinction of being ranked in a pair of national categories ––America’s Top Doctors and America’s Top Doctors for Cancer–– by established healthcare research firm Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. According to Castle Connolly, its national guides “aim to identify the top 1 percent of specialists and sub-specialists” in the United States.

Atlanta magazine uses a database of top doctors compiled by Castle Connolly to assist in its annual Top Doctors issue. This year, the publication honors 720 physicians. Doctors are nominated for consideration through both a nationwide survey and a peer nomination process open to licensed physicians in Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, and Rockdale counties. Castle Connolly’s physician-led team of researchers then select the Top Doctors through a rigorous screening process that includes an evaluation of educational and professional experience.

As a longtime recipient, Dr. Miller greatly appreciates the acknowledgment.

“I cherish the honor of being recognized as a top urologist in the state,” Dr. Miller said. “My mission continues to be providing the best possible treatment I can by advancing my skill in robotic prostate surgery. Caring for patients and bringing greater visibility to prostate cancer is an honor and privilege.”

About Dr. Scott D. Miller:

Dr. Scott Miller was the first urologic laparoscopist in the state of Georgia. Specializing exclusively in laparoscopic and robotic urologic surgery, he performs approximately 200 procedures of this type annually. He actively develops new surgical techniques and shares his methods and results with surgeons around the world. His most recent development is LapaRobotic Surgery™ (LapaRobotics™). The technique involves the melding of two separate but related surgical techniques–laparoscopic surgery and robotic surgery. Dr. Miller has been board certified by the American Board of Urology since 1997. Dr. Miller is the founder of ProstAware, a nonprofit group that seeks to use the worlds of music, sports, and technology to engage men and their loved ones to create awareness about the dangers of prostate cancer.

Interviews available upon request.