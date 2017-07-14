Madison Young My tremor is a part of my life, but they don’t define who I am or what I can become.

The International Essential Tremor Foundation (IETF) is pleased to award a $1,000 scholarship to student Madison Young from Searcy, Ark., for the 2017-2018 academic year. Young is one of four students from across the nation to receive a scholarship award from the IETF.

Young is the type of person that won’t allow something like having essential tremor (ET) stop her from doing anything. During high school, Young was captain of her dance team, president of French Club, and a member of Beta Club, National Honor Society and a new club called Partners that works to unify special education kids with the rest of the students, all while maintaining a 4.375 GPA.

Outside the classroom, Young volunteers with the Junior Auxiliary at the Sunshine School, teaches Sunday school at her church and swim lessons in the summer. Her passion for helping others radiates through her participation in church-supported mission trips. She’s been on five mission teams since the age of 13, traveling to Haiti to help orphanages, Mongolia to help former victims of sex trafficking, and Honduras to help dig wells to obtain clean water for the community.

Being diagnosed at the age of 14 with ET, she’s learned to adapt to her daily challenges in ways to help her achieve her goals. “I know (my ET) will get worse, but I try to focus on the good things in my life. I have been truly blessed already in the things I have been able to see and do in my 18 years,” Young said. “My tremor is a part of my life, but they don’t define who I am or what I can become.”

As an incoming freshman to Arkansas Tech University, Young will major in pre-physical therapy with hopes of attending a physical therapy school after graduation and then to work with disabled children and adults in Africa.

Essential tremor is a neurological condition that affects more than 10 million Americans. ET causes rhythmic shaking of the hands, head, and voice. ET is often misdiagnosed as Parkinson’s disease, although eight times more common. ET is characterized by action tremor, making everyday tasks such as eating, drinking, and writing difficult if not impossible. There is no cure for this life-altering condition.

IETF scholarships are awarded to qualified students of all ages who have been diagnosed with ET, to lessen the burden of higher education. The scholarship can be used for supplies, books or tuition at licensed, accredited institutions of higher education (including trade schools) and are paid directly to the educational institution. For more information about the IETF scholarship program, please visit http://www.essentialtremor.org/about-the-ietf/scholarships.

About The International Essential Tremor Foundation:

Headquartered in Lenexa, KS, and founded in 1988, the International Essential Tremor Foundation is the leading organization in the world dedicated to those affected by essential tremor. The mission of the IETF is to fund research that will find the cause of essential tremor and lead to better treatments and a cure, increase awareness about ET, and provide educational materials, tools and support to healthcare providers, the public, and those directly affected by ET.

The IETF has distributed more than $750,000 in research grants, to fund numerous promising studies, in the search for the cause of ET. The Foundation has hosted numerous community awareness events across the U.S. to provide those affected with the basic knowledge necessary to become their own advocate when seeking treatment. And, the IETF also provides assistance to a vast network of support groups around the world. To learn more about essential tremor and the IETF mission, visit the IETF website at http://www.essentialtremor.org.