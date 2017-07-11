New BlockMaster HP Series 115 and 175 Amp Power Blocks The new HP Series line of Terminal Blocks are ideally suited for high power distribution in electrical panels.

The new HP Series power blocks are rated 600 Volt with a choice of 115 or 175 Amps, for electrical applications in power panel distribution. The new HP Series High Power Terminal Blocks can also be used for lighter power applications, and therefore has extended utility as a “one size fits all” product line.

The new HP Series line of Terminal Blocks are ideally suited for high power distribution in electrical panels, to transition larger wire gauge, high power mains to smaller gauge lower power branch circuits, in applications such as:



HVAC equipment

Standby Generators

Switch Gear

Lighting Panels

Other Industrial & Commercial Applications

BlockMaster’s new HP Series High Power Terminal Blocks consists of five products, with a selection of 1, 2 or 3 poles, optional clear plastic covers, and a wide variety of terminations, including:

LINE SIDE LOAD SIDE



Screw clamp Stud

Screw clamp Screws

Screw clamp Screw clamp

Stud Stud

Stud Screws

All HP Series High Power Terminal Blocks comply with UL and CSA Standards, as well as RoHS, and feature:

Rated: 600 Volts, 155 or 175 Amps

Operating Temperature: -25° C to +125° C.

Housing: Phenolic 94V-0

Cover: Polycarbonate (UL94V-2)

Terminals: Aluminum

Withstanding Voltage: AC 2,500 V

For more product information, as well as price and delivery, visit http://www.blockmaster.com or call BlockMaster at 847-956-1680. BlockMaster’s new Towers of Power Catalog of High Power Terminal Blocks is also available on this website.

About BlockMaster Electronics, Inc.

BlockMaster Electronics has provided innovative interconnect and terminal block solutions to electrical and electronic OEMs since 1994. The company has low-cost, high-quality manufacturing capabilities and can provide reliable products from stock.

A distinct competitive advantage that BlockMaster offers its customers includes the ability to make modifications in-house to its terminal blocks based on customer requirements. BlockMaster’s Value-added Center provides the ability to fabricate, modify and print legends on our blocks at our Illinois facility for quick turnaround.

BlockMaster Electronics manufactures terminal blocks from 1 to 400 amps, including PCB styles up to 130 amps. The company offers over 9,500 P/Ns including PCB, Feed-through and Power Distribution types. BlockMaster’s Value-added Center can also provide quick turn around on prototypes.