The McLean Group Advises Optosecurity on its Sale to Vanderlande

Vanderlande Industries B.V. acquired Canadian software company Optosecurity Inc. on June 29, 2017. The acquisition further strengthens Vanderlande’s integrated portfolio of solutions and position as the market leader for value-added logistic process automation at airports. The McLean Group’s Aerospace, Defense & Government Services (ADG) practice served as the exclusive transaction advisor to Optosecurity.

Founded in 2004, Optosecurity’s software is a platform for remote screening and data integration. The combination of this intelligent software with Vanderlande’s automated passenger checkpoint solutions creates the leading integrator of passenger screening processes at airports. This transaction is a logical step for Vanderlande in expanding its footprint beyond traditional baggage handling projects in this market.

“The acquisition of Optosecurity supports Vanderlande’s vision of value-added integrated airport logistics systems,” said Andrew Manship, Vanderlande’s Executive Vice President Airports. “We expect the joint strength of Vanderlande’s SCANNOJET automated passenger checkpoint solution and Optosecurity’s eVelocity remote screening application to become the winning solution. This will address the needs of our customers and add significant value in a demanding and rapidly changing global airport logistics environment. Consequently, it will increase the attractiveness of our solutions and enhance the proportion of our market share.”

Optosecurity’s CEO and President Tim Mathews said, “Optosecurity has a unique proposition for remote screening in passenger processing. As part of Vanderlande, we will be able to mature and expand our range of solutions. I am confident that Optosecurity will be an important and respected member of the Vanderlande family, and we will continue to serve our existing customer base and partners, as well as capitalize on new opportunities.”

