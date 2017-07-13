"We are delighted to bring Kevin Jackson on board. It marks yet another major achievement for KBMax’ aggressive growth goals and the ability to better serve our enterprise customers and partners,” said KBMax President, Bill Culwell

Chicago based Jackson joins KBMax from PTC where he led a team of sales, support, and technical specialists to bring value to strategic accounts. “I used to work with KBMax in joint enterprise accounts and was impressed with their superior technology and their talented, customer focused teams. I am excited to provide their solutions to the business problems manufacturing companies have tried to solve for years.” PTC, a partner of KBMax, provides leading technology solutions and turnkey applications that enable the way manufacturers create, operate and service their products in the age of IoT.

“We are delighted to bring Kevin Jackson on board. It marks yet another major achievement for KBMax’ aggressive growth goals and the ability to better serve our enterprise customers and partners,” said KBMax President, Bill Culwell. “Kevin is a highly experienced and ferociously customer focused sales executive.”

Earlier this year, KBMax announced its opening of the Germany office allowing KBMax to locally service customers in the surrounding regions of Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The Germany office allows much closer alignment with its EU based technology and integration partners.

Additionally, KBMax formed a new partnership with Arlanis Reply to deliver world-class CPQ solutions to customers. The partnership combines Arlanis Reply’s strong company transformation expertise and implementation capabilities with KBMax’ enterprise cloud-based CPQ offering, enabling clients to become more efficient while reducing operational costs.

