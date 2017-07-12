Sound Seal Announces Acquisition of The Proudfoot Company

We are extremely excited about the recent acquisition of Proudfoot. With the unique and innovative solutions they offer, Sound Seal is able to expand their leadership position as a premier supplier to the noise control market.

Sound Seal, a leading manufacturer of acoustical and noise control products serving the industrial, architectural, commercial and construction industries, announced today it has acquired The Proudfoot Company. Connecticut based, The Proudfoot Company is the pioneer of noise control in concrete. This acquisition will allow Sound Seal to penetrate new markets and applications in noise control solutions.

Established in 1965, The ProudFoot Company has built a well-respected reputation for service and quality in architectural masonry acoustics with their SoundBlox® and SoundCell® product lines. The company then went on to expand into other noise control solutions including acoustical wall panels, sound absorbing baffles/banners, resonator sound absorbers, foams, flexible noise barriers, acoustical curtains and sound absorbers under the NoiseMaster® brand name.

“We are extremely excited about the recent acquisition of Proudfoot. With the unique and innovative solutions they offer, Sound Seal is able to expand their leadership position as a premier supplier to the noise control market. While we will be gaining market share in our existing segments, Proudfoot will allow us to further our reach by adding a line of acoustical masonry products. Proudfoot will become a division of Sound Seal and our portfolio will now include SoundBlox®, SoundCell® and NoiseMaster® products,” said Joe Lupone, CEO of Sound Seal.

Sound Seal is an independent company owned by members of its management team and its primary investor, Hamilton Robinson Capital Partners. “The recent acquisition of Proudfoot is further proof in our commitment to offer the best and broadest portfolio available to the acoustics market, “said Chris Lund, partner at Hamilton Robinson. “Together, Sound Seal and its managing partners will continue to strive toward this goal by ongoing strategic acquisitions and organic growth.”

Since 1978, Sound Seal has been a leading manufacturer of acoustical noise control products offering the widest product selection in the soundproofing industry with innovative solutions and outstanding customer service. Sound Seal consists of three product divisions: the Industrial Division that addresses in-plant noise control and environmental noise control; the Architectural Division that handles interiors and finishes, including an award winning line of WoodTrends products; and the Impacta Flooring Division that offers floor underlayments. For more information, please visit http://www.soundseal.com or call 413-789-1770.